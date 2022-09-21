Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Moxley, Acclaimed & Jericho Win Titles; Saraya (Paige) Makes AEW Debut; TBS Censors Jade Cargill; Solo Sikoa Vacates NXT Title; Tony Khan Takes Shot At WWE & Saudi Arabia
Episode #144 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (09/21/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will Bryan Danielson follow the path of Cody Rhodes and never become AEW World Champion?
- AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022: Moxley wins AEW Title, Jericho wins ROH Title & Acclaimed win Tag Titles
- Saraya (Paige) makes her AEW debut & signs a multiyear deal; but will she actually wrestle?
- AEW begins planting the seeds for Pac split from Lucha Bros and Trios Titles Change
- TBS censors Jade Cargill, less use of weapons & blood (outside Baker injury): More to come?
- Will W. Morrissey become the new bodyguard for MJF and feud with Wardlow?
- Tony Khan takes a shot at WWE, Saudi Arabia and Crown Jewel events (Video)
- Solo Sikoa stripped of North American Title; Tournament announced w/Ladder Match Finale at NXT Halloween Havoc
- Ilja Dragunov Makes NXT return; how soon can he return to in ring action?
- WWE tweaks NXT logo adding black and gold colors & IWC goes weirdly wild over it
- NXT 9/20/22 results and TV rating
- Changes made to AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/23/22 lineup
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/21/22 Episode 144 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/21/22 Episode 144
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/21/22 Episode 144
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/21/22 Episode 144
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Results (9/21/22):
- Chris Jericho def Claudio Castagnoli (c) (New ROH World Champion)
- The Acclaimed def Keith Lee (c) & Swerve Strickland (c) (New AEW Tag Team Champions)
- Pac (c) def Orange Cassidy (AEW All Atlantic Title Match)
- Toni Storm (c) def Serena Deeb, Athena and Britt Baker (AEW Interim Women’s Title)
- Jon Moxley def Bryan Danielson (Tournament Final for AEW World Title)
NXT 2.0 Results (9/20/22):
- Nathan Frazier def Axiom (Tied 1-1, Best Of Three Series)
- Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan def Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
- The Dyad def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
- Cora Jade def Wendy Choo
- Andre Chase & Bodhi Wayward def Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
- Von Wagner def Sanga
- Oro Mensah def Grayson Waller (NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier)
- JD McDonagh def Tyler Bate (#1 Contenders Match for NXT Championship)
=================
😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)
💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!
==================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM on YouTube
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PRO WRESTLING TV
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)