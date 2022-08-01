WWE Raw Post Show 8/1/2022: Mysterios vs Usos; Becky Lynch Injured, Requires Surgery; Edge Returns As Rated R Superstar; Ric Flair Last Match Review; AEW Rampage Rating Tanks

WWE Raw results 8/1/22: Usos vs Mysterios, Ford vs Rollins, Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky & more!

Becky Lynch suffers a separated shoulder at Summerslam; may need surgery

Addressing the continued ‘Montez Ford is going to be a star one day’ softball comments made by some

Booker T cameo as Raw commentator will lead to more nostalgic appearances by others

Sausage: Triple H and WWE preparing to address Women’s Tag Team Titles

Edge returns to Raw as the Rated R Superstar!

Tractor Vision: Awesome view from Brock Lenar uprooting the ring from Summerslam (vid)

Honest thoughts on Ric Flair’s Last Match: When the emotional high overrides common sense

DT pays tribute to a longtime friend & NY wrestling media icon: Blackjack Brown (RIP)

Guess The Ratings Contest returns for live viewers: Win Vince McMahon 2022 signed photo!

Never forget! Celebrating Nine Year Anniversary of TNA ‘August 1st Warning’ 😂

AEW Ring Of Rampage rating 7/29/22 continues to tank: 375K

WWE SmackDown 7/29/22 and Impact Wrestling 7/28/22 ratings

AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 and NXT 2.0 8/2/22 previews

Picked Live: SmackDown/Rampage Watch Party Winners: Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar signed pics!

About that Sean Ross Sapp and Bill Bhatti confrontation at Starrcast V…

Live chat, SuperChat questions & comments answered throughout the show

WWE Raw Results (8/1/22):

AJ Styles def The Miz & Mustafa Ali (Advances to #1 Contenders Match for US Title)

Seth Rollins def Montez Ford

Asuka def Alexa Bliss by DQ

Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler & Ciampa (Advances to #1 Contenders Match for US Title)

Bianca Belair (c) vs Iyo Sky went to a no contest

Ciampa def AJ Styles (#1 Contenders Match for US Title)

The Usos (c) def Rey & Dominik Mysterio (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (8/1/22):

Omos def Ezekiel

T-Bar def Shelton Benjamin

