WWE Raw Post Show 6/6/2022; Judgement Day Adds Finn Balor + Destroys Edge! Cody Rhodes Surgery; John Cena Returning; CM Punk Injured, AEW Interim World Title Planned
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 36 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- Holy Shi*! The Judgement Day adds Finn Balor but gets rids of & destroys Edge!
- Cody Rhodes suffers complete pectoral muscle tear, out of action at least 4-5 months
- Cody written off Raw (attacked by Seth Rollins), surgery set for 6/8/22
- Will Cody injury expedite the return of Brock Lesnar and the elevation of Bobby Lashley?
- John Cena returns to Raw 6/27/22 to celebrate 20 Year Anniversary with WWE
- WWE misses a golden storyline opportunity with Becky Lynch vs Dana Brooke for 24/7 Title
- Breaking News: Ezekiel admits that he is Elias
- WWE Raw and Main Event results 6/6/22
- Big Medical Update expected shortly from Big E (Fingers crossed)
- Programming Note: Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite RETURNS this Wed (6/8/22) at 10:05PM EST
- Biography: WWE Legends Returns to A&E 7/10/22 (Complete list revealed)
- Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Universal Title at Clash At The Castle
- Sasha Banks & Naomi WWE Suspensions to be lifted next week?
- CM Punk suffers a broken foot and will be out of action at least 2-3 months
- WTF: With CM Punk injured, Tony Khan reveals Interim Champion plans: with NJPW Wrestlers?
- Jake Atlas update: Misdemeanor Domestic Battery charges expected to be dropped
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 6/3/22 & Impact Wrestling 6/2/22 ratings
- Picked Live: AEW Rampage Watch Party Winner: CM Punk AEW, UFC, WWE Prize Package
- Picked Live: WWE SmackDown Watch Party Winner: Autographed Ronda Rousey & Charlotte photos!
- Live Chat & Superchat questions answered during the show
WWE Raw Results (6/6/22):
- Dana Brooke def Akira Tozawa (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Dana Brooke (c) def Becky Lynch (24/7 Title Match)
- Riddle def The Miz w/ Maryse
- Street Profits def The Usos by Countout (Championship Contenders Match)
- Veer Mahaan def Dominik Mysterio by DQ
- Omos def Cedric Alexander
- Ezekiel def Otis w/Chad Gable
- Rhea Ripley def Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop (Faces Bianca Belair at MITB for Raw Women’s Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (6/6/22):
- Ciampa def Reggie
- Mustafa Ali def T-Bar
