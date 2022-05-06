DON TONY vs THE JOE CRONIN SHOW 4/14/22: AEW/WWE News; Satnam Singh Debut; ROH Overkill On AEW TV?
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Britt Baker and Adam Cole to appear On Bar Rescue this weekend
- Tammy Sytch arrested, charged with DUI manslaughter
- Field announced for the Women’s Owen Hart tournament
- Poll results: Would you like to see FTR (Wheeler & Harwood) return to WWE?
- “Switchblade” Jay White Gets Married
- WWE’s return to MSG announced for July
- Stu Grayson confirms departure from All Elite Wrestling
- Jonah announces departure from Impact Wrestling
- WWE Smackdown Report – 5/6/2022
- Willie Mack announces departure from Impact Wrestling
Recent Posts
- WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Predictions: Drew McIntyre Ending Roman Reigns 875 Day Unpinned Streak? Finn Balor Turning On AJ Styles? Bayley returning? What’s Next For Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes?
- Protected: Entries List: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Predictions Contest
- Protected: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Predictions Contest
- Q&A w/ Don Tony 5/5/22: 2024 Feud Of The Year: Tony Khan vs Freddie Prinze Jr; WWE Turns 20; All Elite Snooze Fest For ROH Women’s Title; AEW Dynamite Rating Tanks
- Breakfast Soup RAW 05/02/2022: WWE Raw Recap; WrestleMania Backlash Updates; NXT ‘Spring Breakin’ Predictions; New WWE Women’s Tag Team