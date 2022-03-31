WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions w/ Don Tony: Latest On Cody Rhodes; Why Shane McMahon Could Appear WM38 Night One; The End of WWE Heavyweight Or Universal Championship?

The claims that CODY RHODES could back out of WRESTLEMANIA 38, is last minute click bait BULLSH**. However, SHANE MCMAHON is appearing WRESTLEMANIA 38 weekend. Mainly for his close friend THE UNDERTAKER, who headlines the 2022 WWE HALL OF FAME. However, DT truly believes SHANE MCMAHON appearing on NIGHT ONE of WRESTLEMANIA 38 could really happen.

This and lots more discussed during your WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions (Night One & Night Two) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy this episode and post your WrestleMania predictions in the comments section. Pick up some bragging rights for your correct predictions!

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Lineup (4/2/22):

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair (Raw Women’s Championship)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Seth Rollins vs ??? (Cody Rhodes)

King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss

The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The Kevin Owens Show (Special Guest: Stone Cold Steve Austin)

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Lineup (4/3/22):

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman (c) (Winner Takes All Title Unification Match)

Edge vs AJ Styles

Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn (Anything Goes Match)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

RK-Bro (c) vs Street Profits vs Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler (Fatal Four Way for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions Show w/ Don Tony online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions Show w/ Don Tony CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions Show w/ Don Tony (3/31/22) CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions Show w/ Don Tony (3/31/22)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK):

Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 4PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)

(Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!) SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)