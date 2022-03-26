Tags
The Don Tony Show 3/26/22: Triple H Retires Due To Heart Failure + ICD; Shad Gaspard Get 2022 Warrior Award; Omos vs Gable Steveson At WrestleMania 38?
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed:
- Triple H announces his retirement from in-ring competition due to serious heart issues
- DT explains ICD why there is ZERO CHANCE Triple H will ever wrestle again
- Highlights of Triple H’s interview with ESPN Stephen A Smith
- Shad Gaspard to receive Warrior Award at 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame
- 21st Anniversary of last ever WCW Monday Nitro and infamous Shane/Vince WCW angle
- Don Tony’s Podcast schedule for the week of WrestleMania 38 (Several special episodes)
- Sunday’s ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ podcast is still scheduled even though it’s DT’s Birthday
- Podcast Forbidden Door II announcement: Don Tony vs Joe Cronin 4/7/22!
- Rumored WrestleMania 38 match (or confrontation): Omos vs Gable Steveson
- Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal added to final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38
- Neither Intercontinental (IC) nor United States (US) Title will be defended at WrestleMania 38
- WWE SmackDown 3/25/22 results
- Seth Rollins’ tweet leading to Raw + preview for Raw Go Home show before WrestleMania 38
- AEW Rampage 3/25/22 results
- Storyline stupidity: Opponents pulling Preston Vance’s (aka Dark Order 10) mask sideways
- What if Mr Spock performed the Vulcan Mind Meld on Joey Ryan? 😜
- Tony Khan pulls ‘Bait and Switch’ on Rampage: latest signing won’t be revealed until 3/30/22 Dynamite
- Live chat & SuperChat questions throughout the show
====
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK):
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Preview & Predictions” will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM on YouTube
- Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 3PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
====
====
===============
