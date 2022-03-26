The Don Tony Show 3/26/22: Triple H Retires Due To Heart Failure + ICD; Shad Gaspard Get 2022 Warrior Award; Omos vs Gable Steveson At WrestleMania 38?

Topics Discussed:

Triple H announces his retirement from in-ring competition due to serious heart issues

DT explains ICD why there is ZERO CHANCE Triple H will ever wrestle again

Highlights of Triple H’s interview with ESPN Stephen A Smith

Shad Gaspard to receive Warrior Award at 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

21st Anniversary of last ever WCW Monday Nitro and infamous Shane/Vince WCW angle

Don Tony’s Podcast schedule for the week of WrestleMania 38 (Several special episodes)

Sunday’s ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ podcast is still scheduled even though it’s DT’s Birthday

Podcast Forbidden Door II announcement: Don Tony vs Joe Cronin 4/7/22!

Rumored WrestleMania 38 match (or confrontation): Omos vs Gable Steveson

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal added to final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38

Neither Intercontinental (IC) nor United States (US) Title will be defended at WrestleMania 38

WWE SmackDown 3/25/22 results

Seth Rollins’ tweet leading to Raw + preview for Raw Go Home show before WrestleMania 38

AEW Rampage 3/25/22 results

Storyline stupidity: Opponents pulling Preston Vance’s (aka Dark Order 10) mask sideways

What if Mr Spock performed the Vulcan Mind Meld on Joey Ryan? 😜

Tony Khan pulls ‘Bait and Switch’ on Rampage: latest signing won’t be revealed until 3/30/22 Dynamite

Live chat & SuperChat questions throughout the show

