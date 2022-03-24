Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 3/24/22: AEW Offends Fans With TNT Title ‘Sex’ Segment; Jericho / Moxley Returning To WWE; Nia Jax Launching OnlyFans?
Q&A With Don Tony (EP61) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open + AEW Dynamite rating (3/23/22) increases
- 6:40 Nia Jax launching an OnlyFans account on 3/30/22? (Pic included)
- 12:49 DT Show possibly moving from evening to afternoon live stream
- 19:25 JJ Dillon sues Kevin Sullivan on Judge Steve Harvey TV show
- 21:20 Growing up DT: Don Tony sued, and offered an appearance on Judge Judy TV show
- 33:30 Q&A: Top four matches DT is looking forward to seeing at WrestleMania 38
- 35:54 DT defends WrestleMania 38 and truly believes it will be a great show
- 38:20 Q&A: Mother’s Day Gifts… Favorite Rey Mysterio match ever… Brandi Rhodes shops her cooking show
- 47:50 Q&A: DT praises AEW Heels… Did Tony Khan really offer Cody the same $$$ as WWE
- 52:53 Rumors circulate Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley returning to WWE after AEW deals are up
- 55:13 Q&A: What if Triple H was not drafted back to Raw in 2004
- 58:48 Q&A: Would Anthem drop Impact Wrestling from AXS TV or end the promotion
- 1:00:41 Q&A: What needs to happen for Putin to stop Russia’s war invading Ukraine
- 1:02:50 Q&A: Did MJF, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti cross the line with their actions on Dynamite
- 1:10:29 AEW starting to offend their own by masquerading offensive content as ‘people in character’
- 1:17:43 Q&A: Favorite birthday memories… ‘Blue Blood’ Hunter Hearst Helmsley as WWE Champion
- 1:23:40 Various Q&A… WWE SmackDown & Rampage 3/25/22 Watch Parties… Show close
