Q&A w/ Don Tony 3/24/22: AEW Offends Fans With TNT Title ‘Sex’ Segment; Jericho / Moxley Returning To WWE; Nia Jax Launching OnlyFans?

Q&A With Don Tony (EP61) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire. Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open + AEW Dynamite rating (3/23/22) increases

6:40 Nia Jax launching an OnlyFans account on 3/30/22? (Pic included)

12:49 DT Show possibly moving from evening to afternoon live stream

19:25 JJ Dillon sues Kevin Sullivan on Judge Steve Harvey TV show

21:20 Growing up DT: Don Tony sued, and offered an appearance on Judge Judy TV show

33:30 Q&A: Top four matches DT is looking forward to seeing at WrestleMania 38

35:54 DT defends WrestleMania 38 and truly believes it will be a great show

38:20 Q&A: Mother’s Day Gifts… Favorite Rey Mysterio match ever… Brandi Rhodes shops her cooking show

47:50 Q&A: DT praises AEW Heels… Did Tony Khan really offer Cody the same $$$ as WWE

52:53 Rumors circulate Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley returning to WWE after AEW deals are up

55:13 Q&A: What if Triple H was not drafted back to Raw in 2004

58:48 Q&A: Would Anthem drop Impact Wrestling from AXS TV or end the promotion

1:00:41 Q&A: What needs to happen for Putin to stop Russia’s war invading Ukraine

1:02:50 Q&A: Did MJF, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti cross the line with their actions on Dynamite

1:10:29 AEW starting to offend their own by masquerading offensive content as ‘people in character’

1:17:43 Q&A: Favorite birthday memories… ‘Blue Blood’ Hunter Hearst Helmsley as WWE Champion

1:23:40 Various Q&A… WWE SmackDown & Rampage 3/25/22 Watch Parties… Show close

=================

====

=================

===============

