Breakfast Soup RAW 02/21/2022: WWE Raw Review: Edge Issues WrestleMania 38 Open Challenge; Dashing Logan Paul; Brock Lesnar’s WM ‘Roadblock’; Lashley Injury Update
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 40 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
-
0:00 Show open
-
3:13 The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38
-
6:55 Edge issues a WrestleMania 38 open challenge: Will AJ Styles accept?
-
11:45 FAKE NEWS: WWE planned 4 Horsewomen Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania but nixed it due to Ronda Rousey return
-
13:05 REAL NEWS: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch to Main Event WrestleMania 38: Night One
-
15:32 ‘Corey & Carmella’ Reality Series premiering on YouTube and it’s quite racy
-
18:48 Legit update on VEER / WWE Raw debut
-
19:36 Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens: Your next WWE Raw Tag Team Champions?
-
23:10 Tommaso Ciampa tanned and dyed, teams with Finn Balor on Raw defeating Ziggler/Roode
-
26:09 Fun opening on Raw between Farmboy Brock Lesnar & the d*** Paul Heyman!
-
29:18 Bobby Lashley injury update
-
33:28 Alpha Academy vs Street Profits + Balor/Ciampa vs Dirty Dogs
-
35:22 Logan Paul & The Miz attack The Mysterios + Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H
-
39:36 Undertaker still advertised as sole entrant into 2022 WWE Hall of Fame
-
42:46 Damian Priest def Shelton Benjamin & fans were not happy
-
45:00 WWE does Reggie/Dana Brooke 24/7 Title Change w/the ‘Kiss Pin’ DT suggested for months
-
48:30 Bianca Belair vs Doudrop + Rollins/Owens vs RK-Bro
-
1:00:24 Impact Wrestling Ratings decline continues; down 45% from 2021
-
1:05:17 NXT 2/22/22 preview + 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets
-
1:07:48 AEW Dynamite 2/23/22 preview
-
1:09:27 Live chat and SuperChat Q&A
-
1:19:20 Tony Khan teases a ‘Massive’ surprise: A financial interest in ROH or EC3/Adam Scherr’ promotion?
-
1:32:30 The Don Tony Show w/Special Guest Jason Solomonster THU 2/24/22 at 8:05PM!
-
1:38:30 Show close
-
Alpha Academy (c) def Street Profits (Non-Title)
-
Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
-
Rhea Ripley def Nikki A.S.H
-
Damian Priest (c) def Shelton Benjamin (Non-Title)
-
Dana Brooke def Reggie (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
-
Bianca Belair def Doudrop
-
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def RK-Bro
-
Veer Mahaan def Apollo Crews
-
Liv Morgan def Queen Zelina
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- A special episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ with guest Jason Solomonster will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 27, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 28, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
