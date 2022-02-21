Breakfast Soup RAW 02/21/2022: WWE Raw Review: Edge Issues WrestleMania 38 Open Challenge; Dashing Logan Paul; Brock Lesnar’s WM ‘Roadblock’; Lashley Injury Update

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 40 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed (Time stamps):

0:00 Show open

3:13 The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

6:55 Edge issues a WrestleMania 38 open challenge: Will AJ Styles accept?

11:45 FAKE NEWS: WWE planned 4 Horsewomen Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania but nixed it due to Ronda Rousey return

13:05 REAL NEWS: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch to Main Event WrestleMania 38: Night One

15:32 ‘Corey & Carmella’ Reality Series premiering on YouTube and it’s quite racy

18:48 Legit update on VEER / WWE Raw debut

19:36 Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens: Your next WWE Raw Tag Team Champions?

23:10 Tommaso Ciampa tanned and dyed, teams with Finn Balor on Raw defeating Ziggler/Roode

26:09 Fun opening on Raw between Farmboy Brock Lesnar & the d*** Paul Heyman!

29:18 Bobby Lashley injury update

33:28 Alpha Academy vs Street Profits + Balor/Ciampa vs Dirty Dogs

35:22 Logan Paul & The Miz attack The Mysterios + Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H

39:36 Undertaker still advertised as sole entrant into 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

42:46 Damian Priest def Shelton Benjamin & fans were not happy

45:00 WWE does Reggie/Dana Brooke 24/7 Title Change w/the ‘Kiss Pin’ DT suggested for months

48:30 Bianca Belair vs Doudrop + Rollins/Owens vs RK-Bro

1:00:24 Impact Wrestling Ratings decline continues; down 45% from 2021

1:05:17 NXT 2/22/22 preview + 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets

1:07:48 AEW Dynamite 2/23/22 preview

1:09:27 Live chat and SuperChat Q&A

1:19:20 Tony Khan teases a ‘Massive’ surprise: A financial interest in ROH or EC3/Adam Scherr’ promotion?

1:32:30 The Don Tony Show w/Special Guest Jason Solomonster THU 2/24/22 at 8:05PM!

1:38:30 Show close

WWE Raw Results (2/21/2022):

Alpha Academy (c) def Street Profits (Non-Title)

Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Rhea Ripley def Nikki A.S.H

Damian Priest (c) def Shelton Benjamin (Non-Title)

Dana Brooke def Reggie (c) (New 24/7 Champion)

Bianca Belair def Doudrop

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def RK-Bro

WWE Main Event Results (2/21/2022):

Veer Mahaan def Apollo Crews

Liv Morgan def Queen Zelina

=================

====

=================

===============

