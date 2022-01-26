Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep120) 1/26/22: AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Review | NXT Vengeance Day | Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame

Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Min

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Show opening

1:46 Danhausen makes a cameo on AEW Dynamite; Johnny Gargano does not

5:47 Ring of Honor announces Hall of Fame & 2022 Class details: Who should be the first Four Inductees?

14:17 Shout out to Xylot Themes for the cool ‘Don Tony Rocks’ Sign on AEW Dynamite

17:25 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022 recap

20:50 Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes Ladder Match: Sammy won back the Title & Cody won back the fans

31:07 DT wants Fuego Del Sol to lay out Sammy Guevara during a cue-card commercial break

40:00 Should AEW have saved CM Punk vs MJF until the Revolution PPV?

47:20 Suddenly the upper tier of Women’s Division are unavailable for Jade Cargill

48:01 Did AEW ‘cancel’ Brian Pillman Jr’s momentum?

1:02:30 AEW Rampage 1/28/22 and Dynamite 2/2/22 previews

1:04:07 NXT 2.0 1/25/22 results and TV rating

1:08:15 Strong rumors that Umaga will be inducted into 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

1:10:22 GUNTHER cuts great promo explaining WALTER name change

1:14:18 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament & DT Predictions Update

1:21:38 NXT Vengeance Day 2022 details w/matches announced

1:23:40 Lio Rush announces his departure from All Elite Wrestling

1:28:13 Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin & Britt Baker ‘Street Fighter’ AEW Shirts on sale

1:31:33 The Wrld on GCW 2022 results and DT’s overall thoughts about the show

1:41:51 Show close ==== AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022 Results (1/26/22): Sammy Guevara def Cody Rhodes (Ladder Match and Undisputed TNT Champion)

Wardlow def Elijah Dean and Josh Alexander (2 on 1 Handicap Match)

Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz def Daniel Garcia & 2point0

Layla Hirsch def Red Velvet

Orange Cassidy def Adam Cole (Lights Out Match) NXT 2.0 Results (1/25/22): MSK def Jacket Time (First Round: Dusty Tag Team Classic)

Solo Sikoa def Boa (No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Duke Hudson def Guru Raaj

Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta def Toxic Attraction

GYV def Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward (First Round: Dusty Tag Team Classic)

Io Shirai def Tiffany Stratton

Cameron Grimes def Tony D’Angelo

====

====

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 27, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your PPV recap and review of ‘WWE Royal Rumble 2022’ will air Saturday January 29, 2022 LIVE immediately following the PPV

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 30, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 31, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air February 1, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air February 2, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

