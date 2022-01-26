Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep120) 1/26/22: AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Review | NXT Vengeance Day | Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame
Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Min
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show opening
- 1:46 Danhausen makes a cameo on AEW Dynamite; Johnny Gargano does not
- 5:47 Ring of Honor announces Hall of Fame & 2022 Class details: Who should be the first Four Inductees?
- 14:17 Shout out to Xylot Themes for the cool ‘Don Tony Rocks’ Sign on AEW Dynamite
- 17:25 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022 recap
- 20:50 Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes Ladder Match: Sammy won back the Title & Cody won back the fans
- 31:07 DT wants Fuego Del Sol to lay out Sammy Guevara during a cue-card commercial break
- 40:00 Should AEW have saved CM Punk vs MJF until the Revolution PPV?
- 47:20 Suddenly the upper tier of Women’s Division are unavailable for Jade Cargill
- 48:01 Did AEW ‘cancel’ Brian Pillman Jr’s momentum?
- 1:02:30 AEW Rampage 1/28/22 and Dynamite 2/2/22 previews
- 1:04:07 NXT 2.0 1/25/22 results and TV rating
- 1:08:15 Strong rumors that Umaga will be inducted into 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame
- 1:10:22 GUNTHER cuts great promo explaining WALTER name change
- 1:14:18 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament & DT Predictions Update
- 1:21:38 NXT Vengeance Day 2022 details w/matches announced
- 1:23:40 Lio Rush announces his departure from All Elite Wrestling
- 1:28:13 Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin & Britt Baker ‘Street Fighter’ AEW Shirts on sale
- 1:31:33 The Wrld on GCW 2022 results and DT’s overall thoughts about the show
- 1:41:51 Show close
====
AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022 Results (1/26/22):
- Sammy Guevara def Cody Rhodes (Ladder Match and Undisputed TNT Champion)
- Wardlow def Elijah Dean and Josh Alexander (2 on 1 Handicap Match)
- Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz def Daniel Garcia & 2point0
- Layla Hirsch def Red Velvet
- Orange Cassidy def Adam Cole (Lights Out Match)
NXT 2.0 Results (1/25/22):
- MSK def Jacket Time (First Round: Dusty Tag Team Classic)
- Solo Sikoa def Boa (No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match)
- Duke Hudson def Guru Raaj
- Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta def Toxic Attraction
- GYV def Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward (First Round: Dusty Tag Team Classic)
- Io Shirai def Tiffany Stratton
- Cameron Grimes def Tony D’Angelo
====
====
====
=================
===============
