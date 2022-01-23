The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP8) 1/23/22: William Regal To Wrestling Journalists: ‘Leave Me Alone’; Twitter’s Toxic Culture; Tony Khan As On Air AEW Character

Running Time: 2 Hours 25 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire (https://www.bluewirepods.com/podcasts) is a live chat and call in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. This was another fun episode with lots of live calls and chat conversation. Topics discussed: Topics discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Show opening

5:50 Summer Rae rips ‘badling, middle aged men’ mad WWE called her a legend

11:20 DT almost attended GCW event The Wrld on GCW 2022 in NYC

16:23 DT plays the worst pro wrestling discussion he’s ever been a part of (From DTKC 2012)

40:56 Did DT and the wrestling community think Rocky Maivia would be a star back in mid 90’s?

43:47 Fightful: The IIconics declined an invite for 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

44:25 William Regal tells news sites leave him alone and not report about him unless they speak to him direct

51:29 Looking at Sonya DeVille’s performance so far as WWE GM

55:20 Fans should enjoy the relaxing of WWE brand split leading into WrestleMania

59:17 Will Roman Reigns lose Universal Championship and take time off after WrestleMania?

1:02:25 Story behind Don Tony’s ‘traffic light’ seen on recent shows

1:09:46 Looking back at Hulk Hogan / TNA debut and Impact’s move to Mondays

1:17:56 DT thinks The Briscoes will appear in AEW within the next few weeks

1:25:00 Should AEW prevent bigger stars from working indy shows vs unknown less experienced locals?

1:29:30 Sincere thoughts on Tony Khan as a promoter and his social media presence

1:35:49 Tony Khan will eventually become an on-air character on AEW TV

1:40:56 Which volume of WWE Legacy (Theme Music) is your favorite?

1:49:30 Looking at Twitter’s Toxic Culture

2:06:29 Was Don Tony a fan of Tupac, NWA and Gangster Rap?

2:10:28 What made Don Tony start doing a wrestling hotline back in 1997?

2:22:07 DT gives his Royal Rumble match favorites and dark horse picks

2:26:00 Would DT collaborate with Jason Solomonster?

2:27:16 Show close Enjoy the show! ☕

====

====

