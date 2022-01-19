Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep119) 1/19/22: Jon Moxley Returns To AEW Dynamite; WWE Changes WALTER Name To GUNTHER; Cody Rhodes AEW Update

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (1/19/2022) hosted by Don Tony

Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Min

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Opening thoughts of AEW Dynamite

2:30 House Of Black is the new toy and The Acclaimed are knocked out of #1 Contenders Spot

5:38 AEW should take a page from Rocky III when building Lance Archer vs Hangman Page

9:15 Jon Moxley returns! Mox makes MEMORABLE return to AEW since rehab

19:10 AEW actually put a Chris Jericho GFY shirt on sale

22:52 AEW Dynamite 1/19/22 review

25:54 CM Punk def Shawn Spears in 10 sec was great and it helps the Wardlow storyline

39:46 Andrade now ‘owns’ 51% and is ‘President’ of Hardy Family Office 😜

41:29 Lio Rush missing from AEW TV Programming now at 42 days

54:49 Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara TNT Title Ladder Match added to AEW Beach Break

57:35 Cody Rhodes working without an AEW contract, but a new deal is in the works

1:00:27 Cody cuts excellent promo on Dynamite, takes a shot at WALTER name change

1:08:19 WWE trademarks a new name, Gunther Stark for Walter, & does a terrible job vetting the name

1:13:32 Remember when WWE didn’t vet ‘Submission Society’ for Paige, Becky Lynch and Charlotte?

1:19:06 If he was involving in choosing the name, does WALTER deserve some criticism for not vetting as well?

1:30:23 The Week in TV Ratings

1:31:06 NXT 2.0 1/11/22 Results and 1/25/22 preview

1:34:40 DT Prediction: GVW win the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

1:36:25 About Sarray’s new ‘Sailor Moon’ look coming to NXT

1:44:58 Superchat Questions and show close ==== AEW Dynamite Results (1/19/22): Adam Cole and Britt Baker def Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

CM Punk def Shawn Spears

Malakai Black and Brody King def Varsity Blondes

Lance Archer def Frankie Kazarian

Serena Deeb def Skye Blue

Sting and Darby Allin def The Acclaimed NXT 2.0 Results (1/18/22): Grayson Waller def. Dexter Lumis

Creed Brothers def Brooks and Jenson (Round One: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Dante Chen vs Guru Raaj went to a no contest

Ivy Nile def Kay Lee Ray

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def Legado Del Fantasma (Round One: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Dakota Kai def Yulisa Leon

GUNTHER (WALTER) def Roderick Strong

====









