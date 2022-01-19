Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep119) 1/19/22: Jon Moxley Returns To AEW Dynamite; WWE Changes WALTER Name To GUNTHER; Cody Rhodes AEW Update
Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Min
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Opening thoughts of AEW Dynamite
- 2:30 House Of Black is the new toy and The Acclaimed are knocked out of #1 Contenders Spot
- 5:38 AEW should take a page from Rocky III when building Lance Archer vs Hangman Page
- 9:15 Jon Moxley returns! Mox makes MEMORABLE return to AEW since rehab
- 19:10 AEW actually put a Chris Jericho GFY shirt on sale
- 22:52 AEW Dynamite 1/19/22 review
- 25:54 CM Punk def Shawn Spears in 10 sec was great and it helps the Wardlow storyline
- 39:46 Andrade now ‘owns’ 51% and is ‘President’ of Hardy Family Office 😜
- 41:29 Lio Rush missing from AEW TV Programming now at 42 days
- 54:49 Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara TNT Title Ladder Match added to AEW Beach Break
- 57:35 Cody Rhodes working without an AEW contract, but a new deal is in the works
- 1:00:27 Cody cuts excellent promo on Dynamite, takes a shot at WALTER name change
- 1:08:19 WWE trademarks a new name, Gunther Stark for Walter, & does a terrible job vetting the name
- 1:13:32 Remember when WWE didn’t vet ‘Submission Society’ for Paige, Becky Lynch and Charlotte?
- 1:19:06 If he was involving in choosing the name, does WALTER deserve some criticism for not vetting as well?
- 1:30:23 The Week in TV Ratings
- 1:31:06 NXT 2.0 1/11/22 Results and 1/25/22 preview
- 1:34:40 DT Prediction: GVW win the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
- 1:36:25 About Sarray’s new ‘Sailor Moon’ look coming to NXT
- 1:44:58 Superchat Questions and show close
====
AEW Dynamite Results (1/19/22):
- Adam Cole and Britt Baker def Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander
- CM Punk def Shawn Spears
- Malakai Black and Brody King def Varsity Blondes
- Lance Archer def Frankie Kazarian
- Serena Deeb def Skye Blue
- Sting and Darby Allin def The Acclaimed
NXT 2.0 Results (1/18/22):
- Grayson Waller def. Dexter Lumis
- Creed Brothers def Brooks and Jenson (Round One: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)
- Dante Chen vs Guru Raaj went to a no contest
- Ivy Nile def Kay Lee Ray
- Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def Legado Del Fantasma (Round One: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)
- Dakota Kai def Yulisa Leon
- GUNTHER (WALTER) def Roderick Strong
====
====
====
=================
===============
