Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep115) 12/22/21: AEW Dynamite Review; Kyle O’Reilly Debuts | Idiot Kicked Out For Nyla Rose Transphobic Sign | AJ Styles Appears On NXT 2.0

Running Time: 2 Hours 4 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed:

DT addresses the moron thrown out of AEW Dynamite for transphobic sign against Nyla Rose

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 12/22/21 recap and review

Adam Cole reveals his ‘Christmas Surprise’: Kyle O’Reilly makes AEW debut!

Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson rematch for AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 – but with judges?

Latest unchallenged interview comments from Tony Khan about WWE interest in MJF

AEW Battle Of The Belts TNT Special will only run for one hour and not all titles will be defended

AEW Rampage (Christmas 12/25/21) preview

Kevin Owens: ROH did not ask WWE or anyone else to send promo videos for Final Battle PPV

Based on Joe Koff’s latest remarks, why were ‘final’ tribute videos aired for ROH at all?

NXT 2.0 12/21/21 recap and TV Cable rating

AJ Styles appears on NXT, and that is a GOOD THING

Identity of the NXT ‘Sleeping Fan’

Matches announced for NXT New Year’s Evil

Scarlett Bordeaux launches Only Fans page

Family of Jimmy Rave launches GoFundMe to cover funeral and memorial expenses

Live chat viewers select nominees for NXT Wrestler Of The Year (Blackhearts Year End Awards)

====

AEW Dynamite Results (12/22/21):

Adam Cole def Orange Cassidy

Wardlow def Shawn Dean

Ruby Soho def Nyla Rose (TBS Tournament Semi-Finals)

Malakai Black def Griff Garrison

CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin def MJF and FTR

NXT 2.0 Results (12/21/21):

Raquel Gonzalez def Dakota Kai (Street Fight)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs The Creed Brothers went to a no contest

Dexter Lumis def Trick Williams

Edris Enofe def Von Wagner

Io Shirai def Elektra Lopez

Pete Dunne def Tony D’Angelo

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/22/21):

NXT 2.0 12/21/21: 591K (+5.3%)

WWE Raw 12/20/21: 1,553,000 (+1.3%)

AEW Rampage 12/17/21: 571K (+13.5%)

WWE SmackDown 12/17/21: 2,303,000 (+7.5%)

Impact Wrestling 12/16/21: 71K (-21.1%)

AEW Dynamite 12/15/21: 948K (+8.7%)

====

====

====

===============

