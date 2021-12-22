Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep115) 12/22/21: AEW Dynamite Review; Kyle O’Reilly Debuts | Idiot Kicked Out For Nyla Rose Transphobic Sign | AJ Styles Appears On NXT 2.0
Running Time: 2 Hours 4 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics discussed:
- DT addresses the moron thrown out of AEW Dynamite for transphobic sign against Nyla Rose
- AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 12/22/21 recap and review
- Adam Cole reveals his ‘Christmas Surprise’: Kyle O’Reilly makes AEW debut!
- Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson rematch for AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 – but with judges?
- Latest unchallenged interview comments from Tony Khan about WWE interest in MJF
- AEW Battle Of The Belts TNT Special will only run for one hour and not all titles will be defended
- AEW Rampage (Christmas 12/25/21) preview
- Kevin Owens: ROH did not ask WWE or anyone else to send promo videos for Final Battle PPV
- Based on Joe Koff’s latest remarks, why were ‘final’ tribute videos aired for ROH at all?
- NXT 2.0 12/21/21 recap and TV Cable rating
- AJ Styles appears on NXT, and that is a GOOD THING
- Identity of the NXT ‘Sleeping Fan’
- Matches announced for NXT New Year’s Evil
- Scarlett Bordeaux launches Only Fans page
- Family of Jimmy Rave launches GoFundMe to cover funeral and memorial expenses
- Live chat viewers select nominees for NXT Wrestler Of The Year (Blackhearts Year End Awards)
====
AEW Dynamite Results (12/22/21):
- Adam Cole def Orange Cassidy
- Wardlow def Shawn Dean
- Ruby Soho def Nyla Rose (TBS Tournament Semi-Finals)
- Malakai Black def Griff Garrison
- CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin def MJF and FTR
NXT 2.0 Results (12/21/21):
- Raquel Gonzalez def Dakota Kai (Street Fight)
- Grizzled Young Veterans vs The Creed Brothers went to a no contest
- Dexter Lumis def Trick Williams
- Edris Enofe def Von Wagner
- Io Shirai def Elektra Lopez
- Pete Dunne def Tony D’Angelo
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/22/21):
- NXT 2.0 12/21/21: 591K (+5.3%)
- WWE Raw 12/20/21: 1,553,000 (+1.3%)
- AEW Rampage 12/17/21: 571K (+13.5%)
- WWE SmackDown 12/17/21: 2,303,000 (+7.5%)
- Impact Wrestling 12/16/21: 71K (-21.1%)
- AEW Dynamite 12/15/21: 948K (+8.7%)
====
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/22/21 Episode 115
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/22/21 Episode 115 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/22/21 Episode 115
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/22/21 Episode 115
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/22/21 Episode 115
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
====
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 23, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 25, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 26, 2021 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 27, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 28, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)