Q&A w/ Don Tony Live Stream 12/9/21: Jeff Hardy Released | DT Wrestlecrap: Meeting Pat Patterson Christmas 1984 + High School Graduation ‘Chair’ Incident

Running Time: 2 Hours 10 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Q&A With Don Tony brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com) for 12/9/21 is in the books. Amidst all the fun during this episode, we had a tremendous conversation about Jeff Hardy’s WWE release, and the lifelong battle Jeff and others face with past vices. Sadly, everyone immediately thinks a relapse is to blame. The everyday pressure to resist past vices can cause a meltdown. Completely burn someone out. And that appears to favor what has transpired with Jeff Hardy. DT thinks Jeff walking thru the crowd was symbolic. DT compared his abrupt exit to a particular scene from an Oscar winning movie. Jeff’s wife Beth commented publicly on 12/9 (which sadly most sites and shows are ignoring) and stated that ‘Jeff is good. We are good’.

We quickly lighten the mood tonight showing more Don Tony Wrestlecrap. This time, we flash back to a 2007. A video promo by Don Tony who tells a ‘story’ about meeting Pat Patterson dressed as Santa Claus in 1984, and promising DT a Hulk Hogan Bicycle for Christmas. DT would not receive that bicycle, but something else.

And, the almost 30+ year old footage has been found! Don Tony graduating High School in the late 80’s. We’ve had many pro wrestling events where you get to take home the chair. After talking about this story for 25 years, DT shows video proof of an 18 year old Don Tony taking home the chair at his high school graduation.

Lots of other topics discussed on this episode including Jussie Smollett guilty verdict, Johnny Gargano now officially gone from WWE/NXT, Lady Frost signs with Impact Wrestling, who is the figurative ‘leader’ of AEW, and more.

Finally, the winner of last week’s ‘Guess The Rating’ giveaway was revealed. The prize is the WWE ‘Charly’ (Charlotte Flair) Doll along with an Alexa Bliss ‘Lilly’ Doll. Enjoy the show!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 11, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 12, 2021 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 13, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 14, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 16, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

====

=================

===============

