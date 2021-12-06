Flashback: The Minority Report 01/15/07 (Wrestling Podcast)

Running Time: 2 Hours 17 Minutes

Hey everyone, Don Tony here. As promised, I have started the process of bringing back online retro wrestling hotline and podcast episodes going back as early as 2002! I wish I had my archives of wrestling hotline episodes from 1997-2001. Unfortunately, at that time, no one was podcasting. The technology wasn’t developed yet. And I didn’t come up with the idea of posting my audio hotline episodes online until 2002. However, the good news is that there are close to 1000 episodes of archived content from 2002 thru 2019 that will be made available online soon!

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony, Joey 9:24, Black Moses, Kevin Castle and Smoked Out goes back to January 15, 2007. Please keep in mind that these older episodes were recorded at a time when everyone did their podcasting thru telephones. So the audio quality is primitive. I did the best I could to boost the quality a bit. I think the audio quality of the current shows has significantly increased since we recorded this episode in January 2007.

Looking back at this episode, it’s entertaining to hear the discussion about CM Punk unhappy with WWE creative all the way back in 2006. And when we reveal the winners of the 2006 Blackhearts Year End Awards, check out the discussion on The Miz. He has come a loooooooooong way from 2006. Enjoy this flashback to January 2007!

The results of our 2006 Blackheart Year End Awards!

Hulk Hogan reveals the 10 wrestlers he told WWE to put in 2007 Hall Of Fame. (Note: Ultimate Warrior was not one of his choices)

Addressing rumors CM Punk complaining to WWE Creative about his use in Elimination Chamber

DT thinks Donald Trump may get involved at WrestleMania 23

Between The Sheets: Discussing Kevin Nash & Raven’s Nakedness

Bank on Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as Royal Rumble favorites.

Debate over the Christy Hemme ‘What about women’ promo

Funny story involving two of our hosts, marijuana, & ECW PPV

What’s better than the 31 naked photos of Ariel (ECW) we posted? Naked video of Ariel coming next week!

Remembering Spike Dudley’s food poisoning from Don Tony’s Dad’s 6 foot hero sandwiches

DT thinks WWE should put Jim Johnston into Hall Of Fame

What are the chances of a Randy Orton vs Edge feud?

WWE 24/7 coming to CableVision for only $6.95!

Reason why John Cena ‘knocked out’ Umaga during Raw

Bloodied HBK + Victory over RKO = slap to VKM angle

Speaking of VKM, message to TNA: Don’t end the VKM skits!

Test & Vladimir Kozlov appearing in Rob Zombie flick

We learn that one of our hosts hates Kurt Angle with a passion

Anyone remember the Rocky Johnson vs Don Muraco w/ Albano IC Title match from WWF TV?

One huge reason why the current product is worse than 1994

One huge reason why Hogan vs Khali is 1000x better than Cena vs Khali

Lots of analysis of 2007 TNA Final Resolution PPV

More discussion on the Eric Bischoff WWE book

Showing love to Lufisto, Great Khali, Eric Walker, Doug Gentry, Mil Supreme, and more

Plus: Raw, Smackdown, TNA Impact discussion & lots more

