NXT WarGames 2021 PPV Review 12/05/2021

NXT WarGames 2021: An event where ‘Old School’ and ‘New School’ of NXT collided. And when it was all done, Team Black and Gold wasn’t buried, and they helped elevate Team 2.0. An event that cemented Cora Jade as a future star. An event where Roderick Strong and Imperium retained their titles. Von Wagner turning on Kyle O’Reilly, and Duke Hudson having his head shaved. The last NXT event for Beth Phoenix on commentary. But WarGames will be most remembered as likely Johnny Gargano’s last match in NXT. An emotional night which will likely be followed by his exit after 12/7/21 episode of NXT. And with Kyle O’Reilly’s contract ending, he may be the next to leave. DT explains why even with these exits, NXT is still the right place developing young stars of tomorrow. Even though many refuse to accept it, NXT must remain the developmental territory for WWE.

And wherever Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly end up, let’s hope it’s a promotion with TV so they can still entertain us weekly in the squared circle.

NXT WarGames 2021 Recap and Review is hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire ( is hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire ( bluwirepods.com ). In addition to the recap and review, DT discusses two outside interviews conducted with Bron Breakker and Raquel Gonzalez. Bron discusses the origins of the ‘Bron Breakker’ name, while Raquel discusses the absence of Triple H in NXT due to his heart ailment. Enjoy this episode!

====

NXT WarGames 2021 PPV Results 12/5/21:

Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) def Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) WarGames Match Imperium (c) def Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner (NXT Tag Team Championship) Cameron Grimes def Duke Hudson (Hair vs Hair match) Roderick Strong (c) def Joe Gacy (Cruiserweight Championship) Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) def Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) WarGames Match



CLICK HERE to listen to NXT WARGAMES 2021 PPV REVIEW 12/05/2021 online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of NXT WARGAMES 2021 PPV REVIEW 12/05/2021 CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of NXT WARGAMES 2021 PPV REVIEW 12/05/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of NXT WARGAMES 2021 PPV REVIEW 12/05/2021 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of NXT WARGAMES 2021 PPV REVIEW 12/05/2021 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday November 22, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air November 24, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 2, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 4, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December December 5, 2021 at 8:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)