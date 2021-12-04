Flashback: The Minority Report 11/10/05 (Wrestling Podcast)

Running Time: 1 Hour 8 Minutes

Hey everyone, Don Tony here. As promised, I have started the process of bringing back online retro wrestling hotline and podcast episodes going back as early as 2002! I wish I had my archives of wrestling hotline episodes from 1997-2001. Unfortunately at that time, no one was podcasting. The technology wasn’t developed yet. And I didn’t come up with the idea of posting my audio hotline episodes online until 2002. However, the good news is that there are close to 1000 episodes of archived content from 2002 thru 2019 that will be made available online soon!

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony, Joey 9:24, Black Moses and Kevin Castle goes back to November 10, 2005. Back then we did episodes in ’05 and ’06 thru Chris Cash and ‘Fan Talk Live’. Please keep in mind that these older episodes were recorded at a time when everyone did their podcasting thru telephones. So the audio quality is primitive. I did the best I could to boost the quality a bit. I think the audio quality of the current shows has significantly increased since we recorded this episode in November 2005.

One final comment about this episode. Keep in mind that this episode was recorded just 3 days before Eddie Guerrero passed away. The John Laurinaitis discussion during this episode is nuts, considering what has gone down recently with WWE releasing so many wrestlers. Enjoy this flashback to November 2005,

====

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 11/10/05 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 11/10/05

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: