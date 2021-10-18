Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 10/18/2021: Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 10/18/2021: WWE RAW 10/18/21 Review; TONY KHAN Wants A War With WWE; DAVID vs GOLIATH DT Sermon Revisited
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 41 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed: David vs Goliath has returned. Not just Don Tony’s 2010 ‘Sermon’ (Dixie Carter vs WWE) which we revisited. But make no mistake about it, Tony Khan wants a war with WWE. An interesting discussion. Other topics discussed: WWE 10/18/21 Raw and the ‘Go Home’ episode to Crown Jewel… AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 10/15/21 ratings & the obsession by Tony Khan & media over 41K viewership in 18-49 demo.. As expected, Shayna Baszler doesn’t advance in Queens Crown Tournament. Will Queen Zelina take it? Enjoy this edition of Breakfast Soup RAW, hosted by Don Tony and Mish. Original airdate: 10/18/21. All the best!
WWE Raw Results (10/18/2021): Xavier Woods def Jinder Mahal (King of The Ring Semi Final).. Austin Theory def Jeff Hardy.. Big E and Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.. Mansoor def Cedric Alexander.. RK-Bro (c) (Randy Orton & Riddle) def Street Profits by DQ (Non-Title Match).. Doudrop def Shayna Baszler (King Of The Ring Semi Final).. Finn Balor def Mace.. Bianca Belair def Charlotte Flair (c) by DQ (Raw Women’s Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (10/18/2021): Drew Gulak def Akira Tozawa.. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def John Morrison & Ricochet
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/18/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/18/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/18/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/18/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021 online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (10/27/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WWE CROWN JEWEL 2021 PREDICTIONS
Your WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV Predictions episode will air Wednesday October 20, 2021 LIVE at a special time, 8:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WWE CROWN JEWEL 2021 RECAP
Your PPV recap of ‘WWE Crown Jewel 2021’ Thursday October 21, 2021 immediately following the PPV (approximately 3:30PM EST).
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Q&A WITH DON TONY
Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 21, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW
Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 23, 2021 LIVE at a special time, 10:05PM EST following AEW Dynamite.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW
Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 25, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP