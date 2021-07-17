Q&A LIVE CHAT STREAM WITH DON TONY (STREAMED LIVE 7/15/21)
Don Tony On Twitter
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- Kalisto on mental health struggles, on winning the U.S. title, favorite WWE moment, possible WWE return, more
- Notes on Chris Jericho and Velvet Sky
- Rey Mysterio Inks Sponsorship Deal with Victoria Beer
- WWE cancels two live events, refunds available
- 7/16/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership
- Kevin Owens comments on status of WWE camera man after bump
- Shane Thorne wrestles after Smackdown
- Kota Ibushi out of action due to illness
- Notes on Baron Corbin’s GoFundMe segment
- WWE and Fox thank the WWE Universe