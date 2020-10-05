Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and MISH) 10/05/2020



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 51 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and MISH

Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw 10/5/20 recap and review… DT and MISH discuss how WWE stars can keep all their Twitch $$. DT and MISH debate if WWE stars should ‘fight the power’ and consider a walkout… NXT allowing some fans to attend 10/7 NXT event… Mustafa Ali revealed as the ‘leader’ of Retribution?… No Raw Underground for a second week in a row… DT expands on his idea of Kevin Owens joining Retribution (Think Steve Austin joining The Alliance and Hogan joining NWO)… Thoughts and prayers to Tracy Smothers… DT / MISH discuss draft ideas for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT… GLOW Season 4 canceled due to Covid-19… DT and MISH praise the NXT return of Toni Storm and Ember Moon… Aleister Black’s old theme was indeed produced by CFO$… AEW Dark preview 10/6/20… Carmella is Untouchable… Fallout from NXT TakeOver 31… Looking at WWE’s use of Lana since Miro made his AEW debut… Now Marty Jannetty claims he lied to Georgia Bureau of Investigations… DT Retro Pic from 2002 complete with hairy chest and Jerry Lawler haircut and goatee… Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments and so much more. Enjoy!

Quick Raw Results 10/05/2020: Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose def Lana, Nattie, and Zelina Vega… Drew Gulak def R-Truth (c) (New 24/7 Champion)… Murphy and Seth Rollins def Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio… Keith Lee def Braun Strowman by Count Out (Exhibition Match)… R-Truth def Drew Gulak (c) and Tozawa (New 24/7 Champion)… Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin def Ricochet and Apollo Crews… Shayna Baszler (c) and Nia Jax (c) def Riott Squad (Women’s Tag Title Match)… Mustafa Ali vs MVP went to a no contest… Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode def Street Profits and Drew McIntyre

=================

=================

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

