Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP37) 06/03/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 50 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: AEW Dynamite and NXT recap and review… DT speaks on those criticizing Shad Khan, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho and others for comments made about racism… El Hijo Del Fantasma wins NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. But is he the ‘Interim Champion’?… In great news, Triple H rehires Drake Maverick!… Fyter Fest to air FREE as part of 7/1 and 7/8 Dynamite episodes… Kairi Sane injury update, and a respectful rant on Nia Jax… DT Idea: Why not have a few Raw and/or Smackdown stars (as fans) ringside during NXT… Linda Hogan manages to get herself banned from all AEW events; Hulk Hogan as well… Florida enters Phase 2 of reopening and what this means about fans attending pro wrestling events… Current lineup for NXT Takeover: In Your House (PPV Predictions during Friday’s Don Tony Show)… One last tribute to Danny Havoc (RIP)… Funny video of DDP teaching QT Marshall the Diamond Cutter… Number One Contenders crowned for Impact Wrestling World and Tag Team Titles… Interesting Impact teaser video for July 18th Slammiversary… AEW Dark Results (6/2/20)… Karrion Kross’ NXT Theme now available on ITunes… Kurt Angle nixes WWE idea to manager Matt Riddle… MLW reschedules July events… MLW launches new weekly streaming video series… NWA streams debut episode of NWA Girl Powerrr… AEW pulls Clutch Adams match (and a possible future contract) after past racist and homophobic comments surface)… WWE 205 Live results… Arn Anderson praises FTR, Live Chat / Super Chat and much more.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 06/03/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 37

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 06/03/2020 Episode 37

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 06/03/2020 Episode 37.

CLICK HERE to listen to the 06/03/2020 Episode 37 online.

CLICK HERE for the VIDEO version of THE DON TONY SHOW (05/29/2020)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO version THE DON TONY SHOW (05/29/2020)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE THE DON TONY SHOW (05/29/2020)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (06/10/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE!

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!

W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP