Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP34) 05/13/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 33 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: AEW Dynamite and NXT (5/13/20) Recap and Review… Cody and his F150 drives DT into uncontrollable ‘spit soda thru the nose’ laughter… Mike Tyson to present TNT Title to Cody vs Archer winner at DON. Why isn’t AEW doing this as part of a TNT ceremony on Dynamite following the PPV?… Remember DT’s idea of WWE bringing back ‘In Your House’ PPV during pandemic? It’s coming, but to NXT on 6/7!… RIP Vanguard 1… AEW ‘Double Dark’: Entertaining but twice as predictable… Wrestling promotions scramble to survive pandemic… Karrion Kross’ next move… Elite vs Inner Circle: Stadium Stampede Match added to Double Or Nothing PPV… Addressing the ‘Sting to AEW’ rumors… NWA launches new show ‘Carnyland’… Impact Wrestling and MLW news… Moose turning TNA Title chicken sh** into chicken salad. Joseph P Ryan, not so much… Penelope Ford: Not ready for primetime… The Marty Scurll Hour on ROH TV… Road Warriors / Dark Side Of The Ring… DT’s near perfect AEW / NXT (5/6) ratings prediction… RIP Winona Littleheart, live chat and much more. All the best!

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (05/20/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE!

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!

W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

