The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 05/08/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed: WWE Smackdown review… Did Otis reveal his MITB match result with his comments ‘if he wins’?… Roman Reigns confirms what The Donzilla Army assumed in March: Family and not previous battles with leukemia is the main reason for WWE hiatus during Covid-19 pandemic… Money In The Bank PPV Predictions… Praising AEW’s handling of Covid-19 in front of and behind the camera… Undertaker documentary series launches on WWE Network… Comedian Tom Segura calls wrestling fans ret*rds, and the fans go nuts… Sammy Guevara ‘Wasted’ (by Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega and a motorized cart) Video goes viral… MTV Kurt Loder turns 75.. Tamina Applebum I said you gotta put me on; Tamina, Tamina, Tamina… Looking back at the Mike Johnson / Triple H ‘Blood and Guts’ conference call disaster.. Mayor Marty Walsh (Boston) pretty much seals the fate of 2020 SummerSlam taking place in Boston. Brad Shepard: Who in their right mind would hit that?… DT reiterates the ‘Outdoor’ idea for this year’s SummerSlam… AEW / NXT ratings (5/6/20) see an increase. How accurate were DT’s ratings prediction?… WrestleMania III airing on FS1… Breaking News: Vince McMahon wears a T-Shirt!… Plus live chat / Super Chat and lots more!

