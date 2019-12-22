EP#96 Breakfast Soup 12/22/2019 (Patreon Free For All)



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 52 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Missionary

NOTE FROM DT: Breakfast Soup is a Podcast available exclusively for our Patreon subscribers. Since it’s the Holidays and we are approaching the end of the year (let alone the decade), we thought this would be a great opportunity to offer our entire DTKC family another dose of Breakfast Soup! Mish and I recorded this episode (Episode 96) Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019.

A special thank you to our Patreon family for your unwavering support for what we do. For our non Patreon family enjoying some Breakfast Soup, we hope you would consider signing up for our Patreon. Even if it’s just for one month, your Patronage helps us pay the bills, keep DTKC Show, BwB, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite and others free for everyone. Your patronage will also allow us to expand even further in 2020 with video, conventions, and much more! For as little as $5, you can obtain access to our entire library of Patreon exclusive content.

=================

PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ RETURNS NEXT WEDNESDAY!

‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony will return Wednesday January 1, 2020 LIVE at 10PM EST following AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA.

=================

DTKC AND WRESTLING SOUP ARE NOW ON DISCORD!

Join DTKC, Mish, Joey Numbas and fellow members of our DTKC Show family as we take our shows to a whole new interactive level. Join the thousands who have already signed up. Coming soon, call-ins to our shows, video podcasts, bonus content exclusive for our Patrons, impromptu chats with Mish and DT, even gaming! Want to challenge DT to some Poker? Spades? Hearts and more? Sign up now. It’s free for everyone (Patrons and Non-Patrons) and you’ll have a blast!

CLICK HERE to join us now.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘BREAKFAST WITH BLASI’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Breakfast With Blasi, and TWIWH. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $5!



CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Sharon Pearce

Julius Tillery

Aaron from Anaheim

Seth Washington

Isaac Foxx

Whisperer Rob

G Unit- J Gambino

Neil Macleod

VICKCONDOR!

Garcia Akane

CM Black Pixels

Jacob Esten

Michaeljon Buchanan

Stel

Derek Brewer

Jerry Stewart

Johnny Morin

Michael Westphal

Brandon Foley

Chuck Lentz

Tony

Chris Harris

Keith Doherty

John Krauser

Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio

Phatty 316

Stan ‘The Man’ Laudon

Don Tony’s Political Advisor

D Boy Gentleman

Ernesto Di Fenza

Timothy Keel

Kane Shaw

Jeffrey Collins

James Mills

Cockboy

Jsmooty

Tom Boffa

Joseph Nykoluk

Nik O’ Time

Michael Rhino

Paul Convoy

Adam DeMouy

Billy Taylor

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Brent Webster

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

James Gruesome

Marc Israel

Bob O Mac

CJ Uehara

Kress Mann

James Diehl

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Diogo Nobre

John Coffee

Tim Everhardt

Andrew 914

Donald J Trump

Russell Zavala

Murrell Coombes Jr

Douglas MacKay

Keith Lee

James Farmer

John Garcia

Maddog No Good

Larry Traylor

Tommy Pockesci

Zack Spoonamore

Chris Lumnah

Rich Maharg

Julien LeBlanc

Big Red Brandon Ryce

Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice

Spider Lewin

Rob McCabe

Brian Byrne

Daniel Warren

Michael Cuomo

SPONSORS

=================

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!