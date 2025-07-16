This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 29) covering the period of 7/16 thru 7/22. Running Time: 5 Hours 3 Minutes.
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 29 (7/16 – 7/22)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 3 MINUTES
- Audio: ‘The Great Betrayal’: Paul Orndorff turns on Hulk Hogan during a Tag Team match against King Kong Bundy and Big John Studd
- Audio: Memorable promos from Paul Orndorff and Hulk Hogan following the ‘betrayal’
- Looking back at WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event #22
- Audio: The Brain Busters makes WWF/NWA history and end Demolition’s record 478-day reign as WWF Tag Team Champions
- Canada threatens arrest and bans Jacques Rougeau and WWF from using ‘The Mountie’ in Canada
- Audio: ‘I am, The Mountie!’
- Audio: ‘I am, Jacques Rougeau!’
- Audio: Bret Hart defends IC Championship in the first ever WWF Ladder Match
- Looking back at NWA/WCW Beach Blast 1993
- Vince McMahon found not guilty in 1994 steroids conspiracy trial
- Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach 1994, 1995
- The Giant (Big Show) makes his WCW debut
- Audio: Hulk Hogan makes his WCW debut and defeats Ric Flair for WCW Heavyweight Championship
- Audio: Phantasio makes his one and only WWF TV appearance
- Audio: Woman (Nancy Benoit) causes TV controversy as Mikey Whipwreck takes ten Singapore cane lashes from The Sandman
- After defeating The Gangstas in the main event, Public Enemy and fans ‘break’ the ECW ring
- Looking back at WWF In Your House 9: International Incident 1996
- Wild Bill Irwin (as The Goon) and Ron Simmons (as Faarooq Asad) make their WWF debuts
- Looking back at ECW Heatwave 1997, 1999, 2000
- Audio: The Dudleys and Joel Gertner’s memorable Heatwave ’99 promo
- XPW sits ringside during Heatwave 2000 PPV and ECW wrestlers are none too happy about it
- Looking back at WWF ‘Invasion’ PPV (2001) and its massive PPV buyrate
- Following Eric Bischoff announced as Raw GM, Stephanie McMahon debuts as Smackdown GM
- Audio: First ever on-air promo exchange between Eric Bischoff and The Rock
- Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2002)
- Triple H turns on friend and ‘manager’, Shawn Michaels
- WWE unifies the Intercontinental and European Championships
- Audio: Memorable promo exchange between The Rock and Eddie Guerrero (2002)
- Audio: Sabu makes NWA TNA debut in a memorable ladder match against Malice (2002)
- Who remembers the WWE Evolution ‘Paid, Laid, and Made’ T-Shirt?
- Audio: Goldberg tells Triple H, he’s next!
- Kane tombstone piledrives Linda McMahon on WWE Raw stage
- Audio: John Cena cuts memorable graveyard promo on The Undertaker and urinates on a tombstone
- Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2003
- Looking back at TNA No Surrender 2005
- Looking back at TNA Victory Road 2006, 2009
- Looking back at WWE Great American Bash 2007, 2008
- Hornswoggle wins the WWE Cruiserweight Title
- Bobby Lashley wrestles last match during his first run with WWE
- WWE replaces Edge (due to injury) with The Great Khali as WWE World Heavyweight Champion
- Edge forfeits WWE World Heavyweight Championship after suffering a torn pectoral muscle
- Bye bye TV-14! WWE officially becomes PG programming
- Triple H and Alicia Fox ruin the ‘wedding’ between Edge and Vickie Guerrero
- First ever WWE Divas Champion crowned
- D’Lo Brown makes a memorable return to WWE (2008)
- Audio: TNA employee exposes Jeff Jarrett and Karen Angle affair on Bubba The Love Sponge Radio Show
- Ron Simmons inducted into the College Football Hall Of Fame
- Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2010, 2011
- Audio: CM Punk defeats John Cena and leaves WWE as WWE Champion
- Audio: Triple H ‘takes over’ WWE and relieves a crying Vince McMahon of his duties
- Rey Mysterio (for 46 minutes) then John Cena replaces CM Punk as WWE Champion.
- Audio: CM Punk confronts Triple H at San Diego Comic-Con
- Audio: Daniel Bryan proposes to AJ Lee (2012)
- Brie Bella suffers wardrobe malfunction during segment on Raw (2013)
- TNA releases D’Lo Brown and Bruce Pritchard
- Looking back at WWE Battleground 2014, 2015
- CM Punk appears at Alternative Press Music Awards and vows a WWE return will never happen
- Dixie Carter attempts to rehire and hide Vince Russo as a creative consultant for TNA
- Mick Foley (Raw) and Daniel Bryan (Smackdown Live) announced as new WWE General Managers
- Looking back at 2016 WWE Draft
- Audio: Cesaro is not happy about WWE Draft
- Audio: Kalisto ‘Lucha Thing’
- Audio: Bubba Ray has a problem with The Uso’s Samoan wrestling lineage
- Audio: Kurt Angle reveals Jason Jordan as his son
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2018, 2020, 2021
- Looking back at WWE RAW Reunion (2019)
- Audio: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles feat The OC and DX from WWE RAW Reunion
- Audio: WWE 24/7 Title changes hands TEN times during RAW Reunion
- Audio: John Cena cracks a joke at The Usos and their numerous arrests for DUI
- Omos makes his NXT in-ring debut
- Looking back at WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules
- Audio: Closing moments of Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio: Eye For An Eye Match (from Extreme Rules)
- Tony Khan tweet admitting his obsession with the 18-49 Demo leads to massive shift by media reporting AEW ratings and Chris Jericho proclaiming himself the ‘Demo God’
- Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2021
- Audio: John Cena welcomes back live fans attending the first MITB PLE since the Pandemic
- Looking back at the time AEW pulled a ‘WWE/Stephanie Vaquer’ with the signing of Thunder Rosa
- WWE hosts the first RAW with live fans since the beginning of the pandemic. And it’s filled with good, bad and ugly moments
- Audio: Nikki A.S.H. cashes in MITB briefcase and wins RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair
- Audio: NXT Champion Karrion Kross makes RAW debut just to lose to Jeff Hardy in three minutes
- Keith Lee challenges Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship just to be overshadowed by Bill Goldberg return
- Amidst NDA scandal, Vince McMahon abruptly retires from WWE and is temporarily replaced by Stephanie McMahon
- Audio: Dominik Mysterio makes history by main eventing WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown all within the same week
- Audio: “KONNAN!” Looking back at the incident post AAA TripleMania XXXI when Don Callis was allegedly attacked, bloodied and concussed by a fan
- Looking back at AEW Blood & Guts 2023
- Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2024
- Audio: Nick Nemeth wins TNA World Championship
- And so much more!
