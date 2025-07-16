This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 29) covering the period of 7/16 thru 7/22. Running Time: 5 Hours 3 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 29 (7/16 – 7/22)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 3 MINUTES

Audio: ‘The Great Betrayal’: Paul Orndorff turns on Hulk Hogan during a Tag Team match against King Kong Bundy and Big John Studd

Audio: Memorable promos from Paul Orndorff and Hulk Hogan following the ‘betrayal’

Looking back at WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event #22

Audio: The Brain Busters makes WWF/NWA history and end Demolition’s record 478-day reign as WWF Tag Team Champions

Canada threatens arrest and bans Jacques Rougeau and WWF from using ‘The Mountie’ in Canada

Audio: ‘I am, The Mountie!’

Audio: ‘I am, Jacques Rougeau!’

Audio: Bret Hart defends IC Championship in the first ever WWF Ladder Match

Looking back at NWA/WCW Beach Blast 1993

Vince McMahon found not guilty in 1994 steroids conspiracy trial

Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach 1994, 1995

The Giant (Big Show) makes his WCW debut

Audio: Hulk Hogan makes his WCW debut and defeats Ric Flair for WCW Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Phantasio makes his one and only WWF TV appearance

Audio: Woman (Nancy Benoit) causes TV controversy as Mikey Whipwreck takes ten Singapore cane lashes from The Sandman

After defeating The Gangstas in the main event, Public Enemy and fans ‘break’ the ECW ring

Looking back at WWF In Your House 9: International Incident 1996

Wild Bill Irwin (as The Goon) and Ron Simmons (as Faarooq Asad) make their WWF debuts

Looking back at ECW Heatwave 1997, 1999, 2000

Audio: The Dudleys and Joel Gertner’s memorable Heatwave ’99 promo

XPW sits ringside during Heatwave 2000 PPV and ECW wrestlers are none too happy about it

Looking back at WWF ‘Invasion’ PPV (2001) and its massive PPV buyrate

Following Eric Bischoff announced as Raw GM, Stephanie McMahon debuts as Smackdown GM

Audio: First ever on-air promo exchange between Eric Bischoff and The Rock

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2002)

Triple H turns on friend and ‘manager’, Shawn Michaels

WWE unifies the Intercontinental and European Championships

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between The Rock and Eddie Guerrero (2002)

Audio: Sabu makes NWA TNA debut in a memorable ladder match against Malice (2002)

Who remembers the WWE Evolution ‘Paid, Laid, and Made’ T-Shirt?

Audio: Goldberg tells Triple H, he’s next!

Kane tombstone piledrives Linda McMahon on WWE Raw stage

Audio: John Cena cuts memorable graveyard promo on The Undertaker and urinates on a tombstone

Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2003

Looking back at TNA No Surrender 2005

Looking back at TNA Victory Road 2006, 2009

Looking back at WWE Great American Bash 2007, 2008

Hornswoggle wins the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Bobby Lashley wrestles last match during his first run with WWE

WWE replaces Edge (due to injury) with The Great Khali as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Edge forfeits WWE World Heavyweight Championship after suffering a torn pectoral muscle

Bye bye TV-14! WWE officially becomes PG programming

Triple H and Alicia Fox ruin the ‘wedding’ between Edge and Vickie Guerrero

First ever WWE Divas Champion crowned

D’Lo Brown makes a memorable return to WWE (2008)

Audio: TNA employee exposes Jeff Jarrett and Karen Angle affair on Bubba The Love Sponge Radio Show

Ron Simmons inducted into the College Football Hall Of Fame

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2010, 2011

Audio: CM Punk defeats John Cena and leaves WWE as WWE Champion

Audio: Triple H ‘takes over’ WWE and relieves a crying Vince McMahon of his duties

Rey Mysterio (for 46 minutes) then John Cena replaces CM Punk as WWE Champion.

Audio: CM Punk confronts Triple H at San Diego Comic-Con

Audio: Daniel Bryan proposes to AJ Lee (2012)

Brie Bella suffers wardrobe malfunction during segment on Raw (2013)

TNA releases D’Lo Brown and Bruce Pritchard

Looking back at WWE Battleground 2014, 2015

CM Punk appears at Alternative Press Music Awards and vows a WWE return will never happen

Dixie Carter attempts to rehire and hide Vince Russo as a creative consultant for TNA

Mick Foley (Raw) and Daniel Bryan (Smackdown Live) announced as new WWE General Managers

Looking back at 2016 WWE Draft

Audio: Cesaro is not happy about WWE Draft

Audio: Kalisto ‘Lucha Thing’

Audio: Bubba Ray has a problem with The Uso’s Samoan wrestling lineage

Audio: Kurt Angle reveals Jason Jordan as his son

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2018, 2020, 2021

Looking back at WWE RAW Reunion (2019)

Audio: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles feat The OC and DX from WWE RAW Reunion

Audio: WWE 24/7 Title changes hands TEN times during RAW Reunion

Audio: John Cena cracks a joke at The Usos and their numerous arrests for DUI

Omos makes his NXT in-ring debut

Looking back at WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules

Audio: Closing moments of Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio: Eye For An Eye Match (from Extreme Rules)

Tony Khan tweet admitting his obsession with the 18-49 Demo leads to massive shift by media reporting AEW ratings and Chris Jericho proclaiming himself the ‘Demo God’

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2021

Audio: John Cena welcomes back live fans attending the first MITB PLE since the Pandemic

Looking back at the time AEW pulled a ‘WWE/Stephanie Vaquer’ with the signing of Thunder Rosa

WWE hosts the first RAW with live fans since the beginning of the pandemic. And it’s filled with good, bad and ugly moments

Audio: Nikki A.S.H. cashes in MITB briefcase and wins RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair

Audio: NXT Champion Karrion Kross makes RAW debut just to lose to Jeff Hardy in three minutes

Keith Lee challenges Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship just to be overshadowed by Bill Goldberg return

Amidst NDA scandal, Vince McMahon abruptly retires from WWE and is temporarily replaced by Stephanie McMahon

Audio: Dominik Mysterio makes history by main eventing WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown all within the same week

Audio: “KONNAN!” Looking back at the incident post AAA TripleMania XXXI when Don Callis was allegedly attacked, bloodied and concussed by a fan

Looking back at AEW Blood & Guts 2023

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2024

Audio: Nick Nemeth wins TNA World Championship

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E29 (7/16 – 7/22) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E29 (7/16 – 7/22)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E29 (7/16 – 7/22) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: