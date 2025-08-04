WWE SummerSlam 2025 Recap Review And Aftermath hosted by Don Tony. Running Time: 3 Hours.

Don Tony reviews both nights of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The winners, the losers, the good bad and the ugly. DT gets into the return of Brock Lesnar, injury news on Gunther and Bron Breakker, and what could be coming next for some post SummerSlam. DT also explains why one WWE Hall Of Famer probably slammed his head thru a wall SummerSlam Saturday. And of course, our live SummerSlam chat discussion and feedback from our Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show extended family (RIP Kev).

SUMMERSLAM SATURDAY (NIGHT ONE RESULTS)

CM Punk def Gunther (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Seth Rollins def CM Punk (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul def Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Tiffany Stratton (c) def Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Championship)

Sami Zayn def Karrion Kross

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair def Raquel Rodriguez (c) & Roxanne Perez (c) (New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

SUMMERSLAM SUNDAY (NIGHT TWO RESULTS)

CM Punk def Gunther (c) (New World Heavyweight Champion)

Cody Rhodes def John Cena (c) (New Undisputed WWE Champion)

Dominik Mysterio (c) def AJ Styles (Intercontinental Championship)

Solo Sikoa (c) def Jacob Fatu (Cage Match for United States Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) def Lyra Valkyria (No DQ/Last Chance Match: Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) def Andrade and Rey Fénix, #DIY, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns and Street Profits (Six-Pack TLC Match: WWE Tag Team Championship)

Naomi (c) def Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (Triple Threat for Women’s World Championship)

====

====

====

