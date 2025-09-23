The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 9/22/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for September 22, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 22 Minutes.

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins Champion vs Champion Match to headline WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 latest news and rumors

TKO is unintentionally turning Vince McMahon babyface and WWE management has taken notice

Could Shane McMahon join Stephanie McMahon for 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame? Should he? DeClan McMahon (son of Shane) thinks so

Mickie James to be inducted into 2025 TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame

WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out 2025 Results

Internal WWE and external reaction to WWE Wrestlepalooza

John Cena’s Final WWE Appearances updated

MVP: “I have zero respect for Triple H, professionally and personally”

Complete WrestleMania 42 Ticket Prices (individual tickets only) revealed; and they’re EXPENSIVE

DT compares WrestleMania 42 Ticket Prices to WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 32 (and it’s shocking)

Former TNA President Scott D’Amore discusses the ripple effect within wrestling due to WWE WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia

“Super Ugly with a Weird Ass Haircut”: Nikki Bella is pissed off about her character in WWE 2K25 Video Game (and Goldberg’s 2K25 reveal may be just as funny)

Killing Rumors involving Tiffany Straton, Piper Niven and Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman: Monster Among Menus AND Monster Among Zombies?

WWE RAW results 9/22/25 (Evansville, IN)

Congratulations to Kylie Rae on her pregnancy

WWE SmackDown 9/19/25, AEW Dynamite/Collision 9/17/25 and NXT 9/16/25 TV Ratings

Programming Reminder: Special WWE RAW start times for 9/29/25 (Raleigh, NC), 10/6/25 (Dallas, TX) and 10/13/25 (Perth, Australia)

The Boys (Tate Twins) blast Tony Khan and AEW for pulling The Outrunners from their upcoming Indy Wrestling match.

Tony Khan teases a major announcement on upcoming 9/24/25 AEW Dynamite

AEW WrestleDream 2025 Date and Location revealed

