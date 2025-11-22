Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 04/24/06 (DTKC Vault)

Running Time: 1 Hour 41 Minutes

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony, Joey 9:24, Black Moses and Kevin Castle go back to April 24, 2006. We even had a synopsis:

Minority Report attempts to interview God during the broadcast!

ECW Heatwave 2006: Discussion on the return of ECW as a separate WWE brand. Sabu already signed, who else should sign, and who shouldn’t

Sell me on why we should give a sh*t about Palmer Cannon

Brock Lesnar & WWE settle lawsuit, what this means for his wrestling future

WWE Ice Cream Bars, WWF Energy Drinks, why not Boogeyman Gummy Worms?

Mickey ‘Meat Hooks’

Buff, Rick Steiner take the Lex Express for a quick stay in Orlando

Shane McMahon’s ‘Liar Liar’ impersonation on hold for now

Snitsky: WWE’s new Prince of Perversion

WWE Heavyweight wins Cruiserweight Title – NOT!

Gunner Scott about to get the Acme Insta Push

Why does Wrestling attract so many weirdos?

Kurt Angle neck problems worsen

Stacy Keibler cashin’ in on Dancing With The Stars

Lots of TNA discussion

Why Low-Ki is Senshi

WWE milking Rey Mysterio’s title reign with King of the Ring.

WWE Draft Lottery / Trades need to happen & fast

Despite 10 years of debate, Hardcore Holly’s career may now be officially over.

Plus your calls & more

