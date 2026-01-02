Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for April 13, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 49 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 4/13/26 Post-Show Review: Final RAW before WrestleMania 42: CM Punk picks the wrong time to apologize to Roman Reigns; Brock Lesnar/Oba Femi contract signing, Liv/Stephanie brawl, Iyo Sky vs Kairi, Charlotte vs Lyra, Usos/LAK vs MFTs, JD vs Je’Von and much more

Official WrestleMania 42 Betting Odds are favoring some surprising picks to win

WWE reveals the kickoff matches for WrestleMania 42 Saturday and Sunday

Liv Morgan releases drops a new song (‘Trouble’) and music video leading into WrestleMania 42; DT has some thoughts

Audio: Cody Rhodes’ latest word salad attempting to explain why Pat McAfee is involving in WrestleMania 42 Match

Pat McAfee swerves Randy Orton and aligns with Cody Rhodes? The Donzilla Army attempts to turn WWE Chicken Sh*t into Chicken Salad

Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes: Which would you say is more plastic, manufactured and the true poster child of TKO?

WWE makes Iyo Sky delete her tweet challenging Asuka at WrestleMania 42 and honestly, it makes a lot of sense

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns for 2026 WrestleMania weekend

Stephen A Smith says he turned down Nick Khan offer to manage at WrestleMania 42

Alberto El Patron released on $1.3 Million Pesos ($65K USD), offered ‘diversion program’ with zero jail time (DT has all the details)

On Location announces WWE SummerSlam 2026 VIP Packages (Minneapolis MN)

Maxxine Lupini Dupri: WWE Clash In Italy $13K VIP Package now advertising Maxxine Dupri as the ‘Pasta Maker’

El Grande Americano II (Ludwig Kaiser) officially challenges El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) to a Mask vs Mask match

Honest thoughts on Tony Khan’s appearance with Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman’s ‘Coach And Bro Show’

AEW Dynasty 2026 results plus NXT 4/14/26 and AEW Dynamite 4/15/26 TV Previews

AEW, WWE, TNA, NXT TV Ratings

WWE launching Club WWE website, invites fans to join a waitlist as a ‘founding member’

WrestleMania 42 Preview & Predictions (Hosted by Don Tony): Full programming details

And much more!

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The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/12/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 15 (4/9 – 4/15)

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Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (4/8/26)

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2026):

THE DON TONY SHOW AND WWE RAW RECAP: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

LIVE EVERY immediately following on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

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