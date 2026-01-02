WWE WrestleMania 42 Preview and Predictions

Hosted by Don Tony and Joey 924

Running Time: 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Don Tony and Joey 924 deliver a deep dive into WrestleMania 42 including some very bold predictions. This discussion goes well beyond the current card to discuss the fallout and storylines heading into Backlash and SummerSlam. Plus, discussion on 2026 and 2027 WWE Hall Of Fame, TKO Involvement with WWE storylines, current usage of celebrities in WrestleMania and much more.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT ONE MATCH PREVIEW:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan (Women’s World Championship)

AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bellas (Fatal Four-Way Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)

Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT TWO MATCH PREVIEW:

CM Punk (c) vs Roman Reigns (World Heavyweight Championship)

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

Penta (c) vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio (Six-Pack ladder match for WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Championship)

Sami Zayn (c) vs Trick Williams (WWE United States Championship)

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio



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