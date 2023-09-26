Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E39 (9/24 – 9/30) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 9/26/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E39 (09/24 – 09/30)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES

WWWF Championship Belt stolen from Bruno Sammartino’s car.

First WWWF Showdown At Shea Stadium featuring a 75 Minute main event match between Bruno vs Pedro Morales.

Audio: Jim Cornette makes his managerial debut.

Audio: Memorable Memphis match ends in a brawl: Stan Hansen & Jesse Ventura vs Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol.

Looking back at AWA Superclash ’85: Night Of Champions.

First time ever: Randy Savage vs Hulk Hogan

Rick McGraw’s last feud (vs Roddy Piper) before his death begins.

Audio: Battle Of The Talk Shows: Pipers Pit vs The Flower Shop.

Audio: Ronnie Garvin def Ric Flair for NWA Heavyweight Title.

Bonus Audio: Ronnie Garvin speaks candidly on the title win, and Ric Flair’s first promo after losing the title.

Kerry Von Erich sentenced in prescription forgery arrest.

Tatanka loses USWA Title back to Jerry Lawler, then loses his undefeated streak against Ludvig Borga, then is ‘injured’ by Yokozuna. Not a good week.

Audio: Vince McMahon sends Macho Man to take out Jerry Lawler and USWA Title. (Promos by Macho Man and Vince).

Shawn Michaels walks out of WWF and is stripped of IC Title.

Bonus Audio: Shawn Michaels speaks on walking out of WWF in 1993.

Brian Christopher and The Rock ‘n Roll Express make their WWF debuts.

Audio: Terry Funk vs Jimmy Snuka for ECW TV Title main event’s first NWA/ECW event booked by Paul Heyman.

Audio: Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel in ring WWF debut, with Jim Ross on commentary.

Scott Hall arrested outside a strip club which leads to ex wife Dana ripping WCW for using him while battling serious alcohol problems.

Looking back at WWF In Your House: Breakdown PPV (1998).

Audio: Christian makes his WWF debut.

Audio: Kane and Undertaker def Steve Austin for WWF Title.

Audio: Steve Austin and a Zamboni ruin Vince McMahon, Kane, and Undertaker’s Title Award Ceremony.

Audio: Vince backs out his deal with Kane and Undertaker, gets caught giving them the finger, then has his leg broken.

Audio: First time and only time ever 1 on 1 match: Hulk Hogan vs Bret Hart main event Nitro.

Looking back at WWF Unforgiven PPV (1999)

Audio: Remembering the disaster: Al Snow vs Big Boss Man ‘Kennel From Hell Match’.

‘This Is Your Life: The Rock’ hosted by Mick Foley scores a record 8.4 rating.

Audio: ‘1, 2, It Doesn’t Matter If The Rock Counts To 3!’

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara leave WWF for WCW just days after Austin/Zamboni, The Rock This Is Your Life segments.

WCW airs a Sprite Soda commercial featuring Sting ‘beating up’ a 10 year old kid at home.

Psychosis loses a Mask vs Hair Match against Kidman on Nitro.

Audio: Sid Vicious finds his rental car crushed by Goldberg.

First episode of Raw on TNN (previously USA Network) airs.

Audio: Vince Russo wins WCW Heavyweight Title from Booker T on Nitro.

Looking back at the last ECW PPV while under TNN TV deal: Anarchy Rulz 2000.

Released from WWE: Mike Awesome, Justin Credible, Shawn Stasiak, Horace Hogan, Kid Kash, Jillian Hall, Danny Inferno, Kevin Matthews and others.

TNA stars Andy Douglas and Johnny Devine stabbed outside a Nashville Nightclub.

Last episode of Raw airs on Spike TV (before jump back to USA Network).

Dolph Ziggler makes his first WWE appearance as the caddy for Kerwin White.

Cowboy Bob Orton wrestles on Smackdown; first match since 1987.

Audio: CM Punk debut match in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

TNA makes their debut on Spike TV.

Bob Holly needs 24 stiches to his back after ECW (WWF) Extreme Rules match against Rob Van Dam.

Vickie Guerrero vacates and retires the Cruiserweight Title held by Hornswoggle.

Smackdown airs for the last time on CW Network (before the move to MyNetworkTV).

Looking back at WWE Smackdown Special: Decade Of Smackdown.

Ric Flair Robe becomes first ever pro wrestling item to enter the Smithsonian Institute.

Audio: Drew McIntyre makes his WWE in ring debut.

Bryan Danielson makes his last ROH appearance before jumping to WWE.

Bret Hart wrestles last ever match in MSG.

WWE introduces the new Tag Team Titles: ‘The Penny Belts’.

Edge destroys the annoying Anonymous Raw GM Laptop.

Smackdown debuts on Syfy Network.

WWE signs Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev), Pac (Neville), and Sara del Rey.

The shortest Hell In The Cell Match in history happens post Raw (5 Minutes) and CM Punk isn’t thrilled about it.

Audio: Hulk Hogan quits Dixie Carter and TNA.

Asuka makes her NXT debut.

The night after Enzo Amore winning the Cruiserweight Title from Neville, Raw had Neville, Braun Strowman and the entire Cruiserweight division, destroy Enzo.

Neville wrestles last 205 Live match before walking out company.

And so much more!

