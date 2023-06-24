The Don Tony Show 6/24/23: CM Punk Puts AEW Star In A Bad Mood; SmackDown Review; New WWE Tag Team Title Belts Coming; WWE Heavily Edits SmackDown; Liv Morgan Returns; Bayley vs Shotzi Scrapped; Brawling Brutes vs Bloodline Feud; Grayson Waller/Logan Paul; AEW/WWE TV Previews; Tony Khan Media Call; Next DTKC Show And More

The Don Tony Show (6/24/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns for WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (Will be posted Tuesday night 6/27/23 at Midnight EST here and at www.DonTony.com)

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/21/23 hosted by Don Tony. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/4tb99nyv (Full Ep Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4s5)

====

=================

WWE SmackDown 6/23/23 Results:

LA Knight def Rey Mysterio

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (WWE/NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Unification Match)

Pretty Deadly def Street Profits

Charlotte Flair def Lacey Evans

Solo Sikoa def Sheamus due to referee stoppage

AEW Rampage 6/23/23 Results:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Koda Hernandez, Darius Latrell and Alex Rico

United Empire and Swerve Strickland def Chaos and YOH

Skye Blue def Anna Jay (Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)

Jungle Boy def DOUKI

NXT Level Up 6/23/23 Results:

Luca Crusifino def Tavion Heights

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def Kale Dixon

Jacy Jayne def Ivy Nile

==================

