The Don Tony Show 6/17/23: WWE SmackDown 6/16/23 Review; Usos ‘Kick’ Out Of The Bloodline; Deep Dive Into CM Punk/ESPN Interview; Karrion Kross Takes Scary Looking Styles Clash; AEW Collision Announce Team Revealed; MITB Updates; Logan Paul/MITB And More
The Don Tony Show (6/17/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
DT takes a dive into CM Punk/ESPN interview which has the anti-Punk media scrambling for cover. Some even attempt to ‘work’ their paid customers to cover up a year long of agenda driven news. Everyone within AEW from Tony Khan to Colt Cabana refused to comment and have yet to attempt to clear up this mess. Young Bucks and Kenny Omega refuse to speak to CM Punk. Hangman Page‘ unprofessionalism is on full display. Even ESPN author omits all blame of the Anti-Punk media spreading lies & falsities over the last year. Props to Samoa Joe, who summed up the situation in a very level headed professional way.
Tony Khan is also to blame for not stepping up and getting this mess squashed months ago. The outside investigation was nothing more than lawyers trying to prevent lawsuits. Khan needs to start taking control before the next incident happens within their roster. And if he can’t, hire or put someone in power who will.
DT reviews Friday Night SmackDown for 6/16/23. Jey Uso aligns with Jimmy Uso and superkicks Roman Reigns AND Solo Sikoa. MITB updates including several Title matches set for SmackDown instead of MITB. DT also shows slo motion video of Karrion Kross taking AJ Styles’ Styles Clash which could have turned into disaster.
Plus: AEW Collision announcing team, MITB updates, AEW hires Jimmy Jacobs and Kevin Matthews, Carlito/WWE, Logan Paul/MITB and more.
WWE SmackDown 6/16/23 Results:
- Pretty Deadly def Sheamus/Ridge Holland, Street Profits, The OC, Legado Del Fantasma, and Hit Row (Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match)
- Zelina Vega def Iyo Sky
- Karrion Kross/Scarlett def AJ Styles/Michin
- Santos Escobar def LA Knight
AEW Rampage 6/16/23 Results:
- Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe And Aubrey Edwards def Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Karen Jarrett
- Taya Valkyrie def Trish Adora
- Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb And Kyle Fletcher def Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta And Chuck Taylor
- Konosuke Takeshita def Bandido
