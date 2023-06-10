The Don Tony Show 6/10/23: SmackDown 6/9/23 Recap; The Bloodline/Usos Summer Saga; Asuka Awarded ‘Undisputed’ Title; Charlotte Flair Returns And Bianca Is Pissed; WWE Ending NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles; Roman’s Dual Reign Continues; MITB News; Next DTKC Show Airdate; AJ Styles/Karrion Kross Feud Continues; AEW Collision/International TV News; AEW Rampage & NXT Level Up Results And Much More!

The Don Tony Show (6/10/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

WWE SmackDown 6/9/23 Recap; The Bloodline/Usos Summer Saga; Asuka awarded a new WWE ‘Undisputed’ Title but continues Raw lineage? Charlotte Flair returns and Bianca Belair is pissed; WWE ending NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles; Roman’s dual reign continues; MITB news; Next DTKC Show airdate; AJ Styles/Karrion Kross feud continues; AEW Collision/International TV news; AEW Rampage & NXT Level Up results and much more!

WWE SmackDown 6/9/23 Results:

Santos Escobar def Mustafa Ali (Money in the Bank Qualifier)

Bayley def Michin Mia Yim (Money in the Bank Qualifier)

Butch def Baron Corbin (Money in the Bank Qualifier)

Iyo Sky def Shotzi (Money in the Bank Qualifier)

Austin Theory (c) def Jey Uso (United States Championship)

AEW Rampage 6/9/23 Results

Lucha Bros and Bandido def Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill

Powerhouse Hobbs def Caleb Crush

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Spanish Announce Project

Skye Blue def Britt Baker, Mercedes Martinez and Nyla Rose

NXT Level Up 6/9/23 Results

Nathan Frazer def Tavion Heights

Luca Crusifino def Myles Borne

Charlie Dempsey def Dante Chen

