The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/15/23: Comcast Front Runner To Buy WWE? Dumb WWE ‘Mole’ Rumor; Don Tony vs WWE 24/7 Champion’s Younger Brother? LA Knight Next Feud; Addressing Latest Mercedes Mone’ Hate

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (1/15/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Comcast buying WWE may be the best scenario for wrestling fans than others like Disney, Saudi Arabia Investment Fund and AEW

Addressing the latest dumb rumor WWE leaked fake sale to Saudi Arabia story to find a mole

Expressing thoughts and prayers to those who died in Nepal Plane Crash earlier in the day

Following the ‘Pitch Black’ Match at Royal Rumble against Bray Wyatt, who will be next to feud with LA Knight?

Wrestling Media refuses to apologize for fake news about Mercedes/AEW and WWE Sold To Saudi Arabia

WWE’s odd music choice to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw (I’m Good by Blue)

Record number of AEW haters tweeted & deleted after Jacksonville Jaguars comeback win in NFL Wildcard game

Addressing over the top IWC reaction (on both sides) over Ruby Soho/Willow Nightingale vs Tay Melo/Anna Jay Street Fight from AEW Rampage

The reading of Vince McMahon’s will and testament will be the story of the year when it happens

DT has a verbal spat against the younger brother of a former WWE 24/7 Champion?

Programming Note: Next Q&A w/Don Tony Mailbag rescheduled to 1/19/23 (originally 1/26/23)

Honest thoughts on IWC hate towards Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks).. Jay White appearing in 2023 Royal Rumble.. Young Rock.. Wrestlers using finishers as transitional moves.. Does anyone play UNO: Vahalla?.. Favorite TV Show from 1970’s to 2020’s.. Vintage DT shirts.. and much more

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Live Chat and SuperChat are answered all throughout the show. SuperChats are not required but are appreciated and always given priority attention. Enjoy everyone!

