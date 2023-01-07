The Don Tony Show 1/7/23: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE Board Of Directors: Latest News, Meetings, Resignations & Possible WWE Sale

The Don Tony Show (1/7/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Don Tony discusses Vince McMahon adding himself along with George Barrios & Michelle Wilson back on WWE Board Of Directors. DT gets into the straight up truth behind Vince’s return to WWE Corporate and his involvement with upcoming 2024 Media Rights deals, M&A, and even a possible sale of WWE. DT also discusses what members of Board Of Directors who quit, one who had an exceptional dislike of Vince McMahon. Included are quotes from Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Frank Riddick and Tony Khan regarding Vince’s return.

DT also clears up the doom and gloom click bait about Vince returning to WWE Creative (which is 100% false) and other nonsensical claims. Finally, DT addresses upcoming one-sided (uneasy locker room) stories manufactured by agenda-based news. This episode is to present and discuss facts surrounding Vince McMahon’s WWE return. It is not about praising or bashing his return.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 1/7/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/7/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/7/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/7/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 1/6/23 Results:

Santos Escobar def Kofi Kingston

Karrion Kross & Scarlett def Madcap Moss & Emma

Charlotte Flair (c) def Sonya DeVille (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Ricochet def Top Dolla (Royal Rumble Qualifying Match)

The Usos (c) def Sheamus & Drew McIntyre (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

AEW Rampage 1/6/23 Results:

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def Top Flight

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def The Renegades

Preston Vance def Sonico

Darby Allin (c) def Mike Bennett (TNT Championship Open Challenge)

AEW Battle Of The Belts V Results:

The Acclaimed (c) def Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (No Holds Barred for AEW Tag Team Championship)

Jade Cargill (c) def Skye Blue (TBS Championship)

Orange Cassidy (c) def Kip Sabian (All Atlantic Championship)

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)