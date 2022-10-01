The Don Tony Show 10/01/22: Exclusive Deep Dive Into Bray Wyatt/Three Little Pigs Teaser; Seth Rollins Vents On WWE, Roman Era & Putting Over Cody Rhodes; RIP Antonio Inoki & Cause Of Death; LA Knight Returning; Andrade Trolls AEW & Fans?

The Don Tony Show (10/01/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Exclusive Deep Dive into Bray Wyatt / Three Little Pigs WWE SmackDown Teaser: File Name, Morse Code + Voicemail DECODED & several more Easter Eggs uncovered with a Bianca Belair Swerve? (Pics, Audio, Video)

Ariel Helwani interviews Seth Rollins: Felt being used to catapult Cody Rhodes ‘demoralizing’, was just a placeholder for Roman Reigns while out (battling Lukemia), overuse of ‘freakin’ in his name and more (Full Interview Here: https://youtu.be/jKZ7ExJaWW0)

RIP Antonio Inoki (79) and cause of death

Transition back to LA Knight is almost complete as Max Dupri quits Maximum Male Models

Zoey Stark QR Code may have been a test run for Bray Wyatt / White Rabbit teasers

Saraya Tweets and Deletes about IWC heat over Vince McMahon dig from AEW Dynamite

Preventable: Saraya (Paige) and AEW feeling the heat over not clarifying her in-ring future

Trolling AEW and/or the fans: Andrade el Idolo starts #FreeIdolo Hashtag across social media

WWE SmackDown 9/23/22 Results: Sami/Solo vs Moss/Ricochet; Owens/McIntyre/Gargano vs Theory/Alpha Academy

Logan Paul/Roman Reigns Face To Face + GUNTHER vs Sheamus (US TItle) set for 10/7/22 SmackDown

Imperium vs Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland added to WWE Extreme Rules

AEW Rampage 9/30/22 Results: The Acclaimed Title Defense; Rush vs John Silver; Hook appears

AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 scores impressive rating despite Hurricane Ian storm coverage

WWE Raw 10/3/22 Preview: Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles vs Judgement Day; Braun Strowman vs Chad Gable; Extreme Rules build

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 10/01/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/01/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/01/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/01/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

==================