Retro Audio: The Minority Report 1/28/08 w/ Don Tony: John Cena Makes Surprise Return At Royal Rumble; Bobby Lashley Quits WWE; Stone Cold Shark Boy

Running Time: 1 Hour 45 Minutes

Hey everyone, Don Tony here. As promised, I have started the process of bringing back online retro wrestling hotline and podcast episodes going back as early as 2002! I wish I had my archives of wrestling hotline episodes from 1997-2001. Unfortunately, at that time, no one was podcasting. The technology wasn’t developed yet. And I didn’t come up with the idea of posting my audio hotline episodes online until 2002. However, the good news is that there are close to 1000 episodes of archived content from 2002 thru 2019 that will be made available online soon!

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony goes back to January 28, 2008. Please keep in mind that these older episodes were recorded at a time when everyone did their podcasting thru telephones. So the audio quality is primitive. I did the best I could to boost the quality.

Looking back at this episode, it’s entertaining to hear some of the discussions so many years ago. Enjoy this flashback to January 2008!

Bobby Lashley is 100% wrong for walking out on WWE.

ECW found their identity within 3 years in 1995. TNA has been around almost 6 years and still can’t find theirs

A look at John Cena’s surprise return at the Royal Rumble, and why this isn’t as bad as it has been in the past

Comparing John Cena’s forced push to Hogan, Warrior, Triple H, and others

Ultimate Warrior and his controversial comments towards Heath Ledger and Hulk Hogan

DT said Jeff Hardy would not defeat Randy Orton. Don’t cry Hardy fans. The chances of him winning the ECW or Smackdown title in the future are great

Shazam! TV show from the 1970’s: How come Captain Marvel, Billy, & Mentor never visited the hood?

Thank you for all the Don Tony signs at the Royal Rumble PPV

LOL at Candice Michelle and new Go Daddy commercial. For $5 and some clean feet, you can be her ‘daddy’ too!

Don Tony wants an evil midget, Usama Bin Little to ‘take out’ Hornswoggle

Reminder: As DT has said for a month now, bank on a Triple H victory at the No Way Out PPV

Upcoming discussion: Looking at who WWE would get rid off immediately if they ‘bought’ TNA

Flair vs Batista, Triple H vs Cena vs Orton, Edge vs Taker, Hardy MITB and more: Don Tony offers Wrestlemania match ideas

For the millionth time, it would be stupid for Edge to end Undertaker’s streak at Wrestlemania

Go Giants! DT’s SuperBowl XLII Prediction: Giants defeat the Patriots 27-23

Comparing Stone Cold Shark Boy to BWO, Nacho Man, Huckster, Scheme Gene, and others

WWE Hi-Definition TV For Dummies

Although Snuka and Piper were nice Royal Rumble surprises, we would have preferred Big Show and Ron Killings in those spots

When Piper and Snuka came out, did you wish inside that ‘Real American’ music was going to hit next?!

Plus our .02 on grown men popping like girls over John Cena’s return.

Plus Mike Adamle, WWE Tag Team scene, Raw, Impact, Smackdown, ECW talk, your calls, and more

====

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 01/28/08 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 01/28/08

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: