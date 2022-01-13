Q&A w/ Don Tony Live Stream 1/13/22: Ronda Rousey / Royal Rumble; No Women’s Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia? Flashback (2005): Joey Styles Gets Extremely Hardcore!

Q&A With Don Tony (EP52) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 2 Hours 6 Minutes.

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

6:13 Tammy Sytch arrested again – DT shares additional details surrounding her arrest

10:48 Sad that so many enjoy watching Tammy crash and burn – until a tragedy strikes

15:31 Big reason friends believe why Tammy has an Only Fans page (it’s not $$$)

19:27 Props to Harland who is truly going ‘old school’ with his character

23:30 DT reveals one never before seen match he’d like to see in AEW during 2022

30:15 DT loves Deep Fried Kreplach and Dim Sum

34:00 Rumors of Ronda Rousey in 2022 WWE Royal Rumble are circulating

36:00 Saudi Arabia against having a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?

37:25 Will the build for Bianca Belair’s main event WrestleMania match start at Royal Rumble or Saudi Arabia?

41:07 Thoughts on Brody King signing with AEW

43:02 Comparing WWE’s current TV format with other network TV series (ex: CSI)

47:56 Dustin Rhodes tests Positive for Covid. Should Sammy Guevara have wrestled on Dynamite?

51:15 Thoughts on PCO signing with Impact and the Ring Of Honor invasion

55:40 DT 2005 Flashback: Joey Styles ‘Extremely Hardcore Wrestling’ PPV fiasco

1:08:39 DT 2005 Flashback: Women’s Extreme Wrestling with Velvet Sky, Mercedes Martinez, Jazz, So Cal Val and Pus*y World Order (Pics inc)

1:15:55 Flashback ’04: ‘Foreign Objects’ weekly column written by DT

1:18:55 Flashback ’04: DT’s very controversial interview with Steve Austin’s Ex-Girlfriend, Tess Broussard

1:33:00 Flashback ’07: Loads of DT coverage of the Chris Benoit murder / suicide

1:37:30 Flashback ’06: WWE launches ECW on Sci-Fi and Stock drops to $2 per share

1:46:00 Xavier Woods out of Royal Rumble due to injury

1:53:32 DT explains why Jade Cargill as first TBS Champion was a mistake

1:59:50 Show Close



