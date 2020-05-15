The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 05/15/2020



Running Time: 3 Hours 17 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed: Seth Rollins posts a beautiful tribute to Becky and her pregnancy… Jim Cornette on the other hand, criticizes Becky for getting pregnant… DT discusses why Becky Lynch taking time off to start a family will give clarity to WWE Women’s division. Will WWE elevate new women in place of Becky? Or will they keep falling back to the Three Horsemen?… WWE strips Sami Zayn (aka John 4:14) of IC Title. DT explains why WWE would prefer that Sami Zayn quit instead of releasing him… Smackdown (05/15) review… Addressing selective outrage at those blaming Brodie Lee for low AEW Ratings but get triggered when their NXT favorites are blamed for even lower ratings… Drew Gulak ‘coaching’ Daniel Bryan is ass backwards… Why isn’t Cesaro not in the IC Title Tournament?. Why are fans complaining about AJ Styles vs Nakamura in the IC Title Tourney?… DT fears AEW Double Or Nothing 5/23 PPV Buyrate could be as low as 50,000… Otis teaming with Strowman was an attempt to help Strowman (not the opposite)… Sonya DeVille nails it once again on the mic… Mark Henry and Lio Rush at odds… Michael Elgin is not happy with social media trolls… Penelope Ford is still not ready for primetime… Anyone else sick of the drawn out ‘Truth Will Be Told’ teaser videos on Smackdown? Charlotte’s Smackdown role is to provoke Sasha Banks against Bailey (and vice versa)… DT witnesses incident with NYPD and clothing store that wasn’t supposed to be open… Except a gallon of Haterade sent Vince McMahon’s way during Owen Hart / Dark Side Of The Ring episode next week… Who should be on the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling News Goofs?… Erick Rowan now calling himself Erick Redbeard… Props tp everyone working alternative jobs during the Pandemic… Be careful of scam sellers of PPP on Ebay and Amazon… Plus live chat / Super Chat and lots more!

