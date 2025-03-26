Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 13) covering the period of 3/26 thru 4/1. Running Time: 4 Hours 19 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 13 (3/26 – 4/1)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 19 MINUTES

WWWF ‘Gets The W Out’. World Wide Wrestling Federation becomes the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Audio: Hulk Hogan speaks on WrestleMania I main event and behind the scenes problems involving Mr T.

Looking back at WrestleMania 1 (1985), III (1987), IV (1988), VI (1990), XII (1996), XIV (1998), XV (1999), X-Seven (2001), XIX (2003), 23 (2007), XXIV (2008), XXVI (2010), XXVIII (2012), 31 (2015).

Audio: Andre The Giant, Ted Dibiase, and Virgil appear on CBS This Morning (1988).

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions (1988).

Bonus Audio: WrestleMania contract signing between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior.

Memorable WWF and Super World Of Sports (Japan) co-promoted WrestleFest event (1991).

Legendary Women’s match between Manami Toyota and Aja Kong for WWWA World Singles Championship.

Mankind (Mick Foley) makes WWF in ring debut.

Rocky ‘The Rock’ Maivia vs Bret Hart.

Audio: Sean Waltman makes surprise return to WWF and joins D-Generation X.

Audio: The Rock becomes the leader of the Nation Of Domination.

Audio: New Age Outlaws win WWF Tag Team Titles (def Cactus Jack and Terry Funk) and join D-Generation X.

Audio: Chris Jericho: Man Of 1004 Holds.

Audio: Memorable moment on Nitro: Bret Hart’s returns to Canada, challenges Goldberg and reveals an interesting counter to the spear.

Wrestlecrap is created.

Audio: Texas Tornado match: Sting and Vampiro battle Lex Luger and Ric Flair battle from the ring to a hotel pool and even a pin in the ocean on the beach.

The Monday Night Wars End: WCW airs it’s last ever episode of Monday Nitro.

Audio: Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin talk about the finals days of WCW.

Audio: Memorable backstage promo featuring Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, and Kane.

Audio: Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, Kane vs NWO.

Playboy Magazine featuring Torrie Wilson hits stores.

Audio: Sean O’Haire ‘Devil’s Advocate’ promos begin.

Audio: Goldberg makes WWF debut and spears The Rock.

Steve Austin announces his retirement from the ring.

WWE releases Joey Mercury.

WWE pays tribute to Ric Flair on Raw following his WrestleMania retirement match.

TNA presents first ever live episode of Impact.

WWE wrestler Robbie McAllister shown in crowd during live episode of Impact.

Tazz leaves WWE.

Audio: Bob Uecker WWE Hall Of Fame Speech.

WWE releases Fit Finlay after incident involving The Miz interrupting Star Spangled Banner during house show event.

Matt Bloom aka A-Train returns to WWE as Lord Tensai.

WWE pulls Randy Orton from starring in The Marine: Homefront movie.

GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling Documentary DVD goes on sale.

Batista finds himself in bizzaro-land during Yes Movement.

AJ Lee wrestles last ever WWE match.

Audio: Batista forsees his WrestleMania match against Triple H.

Neville and Lucha Dragons makes WWE main roster debuts.

WWE announces Womens Title to replace Divas Title following WrestleMania 32.

Looking back at NXT Takeover: Dallas (2016).

Audio: Eva Marie makes WWE return to a chorus of boos on Raw and WWE is baffled.

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E13 (3/26 – 4/1) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E13 (3/26 – 4/1)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E13 (3/26 – 4/1) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2025):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: