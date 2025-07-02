Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show for June 30, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 14 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Night Of Champions 2025 results and final thoughts

Examining the two possible roads ahead for Karrion Kross’ future in WWE and a ridiculously stupid news report involving Kross

WWE RAW 6/30/25 Recap and Review (Pittsburgh, PA)

All Judgement Day members (including Roxanne Perez) now hold WWE Gold at the same time

Liv Morgan undergoes successful shoulder surgery; Chad Gable is next

El Grande Amerikaiser: Did anyone notice something different about Ludwig Kaiser’s physique on RAW?

CM Punk apologizes to Saudi Arabia for his previous remarks and the Elite Media has a MELTDOWN and this time it’s quite bizarre. DT has some thoughts

DT addresses the latest attempts by the woke and cancel culture going after Saudi Arabia fans for booing Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton pulling a jeering fan’s man card

Disturbing details surrounding the arrest of the man who stalked Liv Morgan at her home and WWE PC

WWE Evolution 7/13/25: Several matches added, latest news and rumors

Updated lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event 7/12/25

Ric Flair posts graphic photo and will undergo surgery for melanoma

Saraya says WWE has not contacted her about appearing at Evolution. Do you believe her?

WWE reveals date, location and details for Survivor Series: War Games 2025

Updated list of dates and locations for eight of remaining fifteen appearances for John Cena Retirement Tour

Congratulations to Jinder Mahal who got married last weekend

Details about technical issues and outage during international live airing of SmackDown on Netflix (from Saudi Arabia)

Update on WWE recent trademark of ‘WWE Late Night’

AEW Collision 6/26/25, Dynamite 6/25/25 and NXT 6/24/25 TV ratings

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (6/30/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/30/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 6/30/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (6/30/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show 6/23/25

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/23/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/23/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 6/23/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (6/23/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: