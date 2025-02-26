Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 9) covering the period of 2/26 thru 3/4. Running Time: 4 Hours 22 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 9 (2/26 – 3/4)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 22 MINUTES

Audio: Vince McMahon reveals nominees for The Wrestling Album’s Best Single Performer

Audio: Junkyard Dog appears on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand with Vickie Sue Robinson, Rick Derringer, Dave Wolfe and Cyndi Lauper (as Mona Flambe’) hyping up his theme song (Grab Them Cakes) and WWF The Wrestling Album

WWF airs first ever Slammy Awards.

Looking back at WCW Superbrawl II (1992).

Lex Luger wrestles last WCW match before signing with WWF.

Hollywood Blondes def Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat to win WCW World Tag Team Championships (Bonus: Douglas/Steamboat pre match promo).

Audio: Shane Douglas speaks on leaving WCW for ECW after losing Tag Titles to Hollywood Blondes.

Before ECW invaded WWF at The Manhattan Center in 1997, there was the World Wrestling Network event in 1994.

DT looks back at Jim Crockett / Paul Heyman led WWN Promotion and the fallout which led to ECW going ‘Extreme’.

Audio: Before debuting in WWF as Mankind, Mick Foley appeared in USWA as ‘Mankind The Mutilator’.

British Bulldog becomes first ever WWF European Champion.

Near record low ratings (1997) lead to major changes coming for Monday Night Raw.

Audio: Mike Tyson joins D-Generation X.

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously 1998.

Audio: Bam Bam Bigelow speaks on working with Taz and Living Dangerously ’98 event.

Before XPW invaded ECW at Heatwave 2000 PPV, many former ECW champions appear for XPW. Looking back at XPW Baptized In Blood event.

Looking back at WWF No Way Out PPV (2000).

Looking back at a very wacky, memorable week in wrestling in 2000.

Rob Van Dam vacates ECW TV Title due to broken ankle, ending 700 day run as Champion.

Audio: Yapapi Brother, Wooooo!

Audio: All three members of 3 Count def Brian Knobbs to become Hardcore Champion.

Audio: Crash Holly vs Mark Henry for WWF Hardcore Title leads to Mae Young giving birth to a Rubber Hand.

Audio: Crash Holly creates the 24/7 Rule for Hardcore Title.

WCW Referees Mickey Jay and Mark Johnson wrestle each other on Thunder.

David McClane’s Women Of Wrestling ceases operations (2001).

Audio: Big Show defends WWF Hardcore Championship against Kurt Angle and The Rock with a unique finish.

Jerry Lawler quits WWF after wife Stacy Carter is released.

Audio: Jerry Lawler speaks on the day both he and Stacy Carter left WWF.

Rey Mysterio vs CM Punk vs Eddie Guerrero: A fantasy match that did take place (for IWA Promotion).

WWF premieres Tough Enough 2 on MTV.

Looking back at every WWF Tough Enough winner and the disappointing careers that followed for almost all of them.

Audio: Marty Jannetty turns down Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club for the Masterlock Challenge.

Audio: Shawn Michaels joins Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club.

Audio: The night Randy Orton came out to CM Punk’s Theme Music (This Fire Burns).

WWE retires Cruiserweight Championship (2008).

Mr T turns down WWE Hall Of Fame.

Audio: Looking back at Mr T’s WWE Hall of Fame Speech (Mother Meter: 71).

Jacqueline Beems arrested after assaulting then husband Ric Flair.

Audio: TMZ releases 911 call made to Police by daughter of Jacqueline Beems.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels wrestle together for the last time on Raw.

Hulk Hogan spoils Rob Van Dam’s surprise debut for TNA.

Bonus Audio: RVD makes TNA debut, defeating Sting (clean) in 12 seconds.

Johnny Curtis (Fandango) wins NXT Season 4. Tyrus (aka Brodus Clay) finishes second.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, and 14th Anniversary Shows.

Audio: The Rock attempts to make John Cena his ‘Kung Pao Bitch’.

Audio: The Rock gets rattled after John Cena ‘exposes’ cheat notes written on The Rock’s arm.

WWE airs Old School Raw special (2013) which includes last TV appearance of Mae Young.

Audio: Brock Lesnar promo predicting end of Undertaker’s WM ‘Streak’ – in front of Chicago audience – shortly after CM Punk quits WWE.

Looking back at WWE NXT Arrival event (2014).

Audio: The Miz and Mizdow debut ‘Niagara’ Commercial.

Final Chapter of Broken Hardy’s ‘Expedition Of Gold’ takes place at a Flea Market on Impact, only to invade ROH a few days later and win Tag Team Titles.

Looking back at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI (2017).

Arn Anderson fired from WWE for allowing Alicia Fox to wrestle while intoxicated at house show

Seth Rollins opens up a Coffee Shop

Anthem under Court order reveals they deleted Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling’ Master Tapes to ‘free up hard drive space’!

Rob Van Dam launches a Cannabis Dispensary in Upstate New York

Lance Archer, Swerve Strickland, Jake The Snake Roberts, Christian and Paul Wight sign with All Elite Wrestling

Looking back at AEW Revolution PPV 2020,

Cody Rhodes gets his iconic Amercian Nightmare neck tattoo

AEW announces the creation of Blood & Guts, a phrase Vince McMahon used to describe AEW content

Looking back at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024

Audio: Goldberg vs The Fiend (c) for WWE Universal Championship

Macaulay Caulkin and Bill Goldberg get into it on Twitter after The Fiend’s Championship loss at Super ShowDown

Audio: The Rock surprises a wrestling fan celebrating her 100th Birthday with a video

Gillberg wrestles his final match (def James Ellsworth)

Eric Rowan reveals his ‘pet spider’

Audio: USA Network reveals upcoming game show, Cannonball, hosted by The Miz

Kayla Braxton deactivates her Twitter account over negative feedback after posting that she is bisexual

The Wednesday Night War comes to an end. NXT announces their weekly show will move to Tuesday nights

Audio: William Regal makes his memorable AEW debut at AEW Revolution PPV

Audio: Tony Khan reveals he has purchased Ring Of Honor

Corey-Carmella reality series debuts and bombs in ratings

Vince McMahon makes memorable appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

Audio: Damage CTRL defend WWE Women’s World Championships vs Becky Lynch and Lita

WWE continues the bizarre build to WrestleMania 39 involving Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy and Bobby Lashley

Brett DiBiase pleads guilty to additional conspiracy charges against the United States

MLW settles their Anti-Trust lawsuit against WWE for $20 Million

Audio: Sting cuts emotional promo to live fans after his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution

Kevin Kelly vents on Twitter revealing reasons he was forced out of AEW due to Ian Riccaboni

Vince McMahon sells over 5 Million Shares of TKO Stock. Dumb bastard.

Audio: Paul Heyman announced as first inductee into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024

Andrade makes his WWE in-ring return after leaving AEW

Controversial video surfaces showing fans booing Maxxine Dupri after a less than stellar performance at WWE House Show

Seth Rollins vs Becky Lynch battle it out on ‘Hot Ones’

Audio: Memorable and controversial appearance on SmackDown by The Rock and The Bloodline issuing WrestleMania 40 challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: