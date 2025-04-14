Here is your 2025 NXT Stand And Deliver Preview, Predictions and Aftermath hosted by Don Tony. Running Time: 32 Minutes.

NXT Stand And Deliver 2025 Match Preview:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Giulia vs Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker (Fatal Four-Way Match for NXT Women’s Championship)

Oba Femi (c) vs Trick Williams vs Je’Von Evans (Triple Threat Match for NXT Championship)

Ricky Saints (c) vs Ethan Page (NXT North American Championship)

Zaria vs Kelani Jordan vs Sol Ruca vs Izzi Dame vs Lola Vice vs Thea Hail (Ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship)

Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) vs Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (NXT Tag Team Championship)

The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino) w/Adriana Rizzo vs DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and/or Osiris Griffin)

Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) vs Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne) vs Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin vs Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade (Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to determine #1 Contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship) PRE-SHOW

(Note: WrestleMania 41 Preview and Predictions will be posted separately by 11PM ET tonight. It is hosted by Don Tony (solo) but will include Kevin Castle’s Predictions. Kev and DT had prepared for WM41 Preview, Predictions And Aftermath Show shortly before his passing.

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIP KEVIN ‘CASTLE’ SCONDOTTO (1968-2025)

Note: This was recorded only hours after Kev’s passing. We are too emotionally drained to start changing links and schedules right now. A true Tribute To Kevin Castle show will stream live in a few weeks. There’s many in the wrestling and music community that want to be a part of it. For now, we mourn and remember how much Kev brought joy to our lives.

