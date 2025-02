Pro Wrestling News Report for February 26, 2025. Running Time: 62 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE announces Giulia vs Stephanie Vaquer Title vs Title Match at NXT Roadblock due to one Champion ‘banged up’. Pay attention to the cute way the elite media are covering this story

The Rock posts an odd tweet about ‘disruptive and unpredictable actions’ coming from the Final Boss ‘Character’

Interesting update on the supposed lawsuit involving Ryan Nemeth against AEW, Tony Khan and CM Punk

NXT 2/25/25 match results featuring in-ring debut of Ricky Saints (Starks), TNA Moose and The Hardys in action and more

NXT 2/25, WWE SmackDown 2/21, AEW Collision 2/22, WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments 2/23 and WWE RAW 2/17/25 TV Ratings

FOX emphatically shoots down erroneous reports made by Eric Bischoff and others that Vince McMahon is in talks with them about future wrestling projects

Rumor killer about recent incident on AEW Dynamite between Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Rumor killer about WWE and TNA sharing The Hardys across TNA, NXT and WWE TV

DT clears up inaccurate reports about the NY Mets having a Jey Uso Bobblehead giveaway later this summer

Rhea Ripley calls out fans who are sending fan mail to her home. Sadly, DT explains why this will not let up anytime soon. And it’s not always because fans are being creepy

Carmella posts video teasing upcoming podcast appearance discussing her recent WWE departure (and alot more)

WWE applies to trademark current Champion

