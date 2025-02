Pro Wrestling News Report for February 19, 2025. Running Time: 79 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Ricky Starks rebranded in WWE as Ricky Saints

Ricky Starks explains the origins of the Ricky Saints name change, addresses Tony Khan, AEW creative and his release

The Hardys, Moose and Ricky Saints all competing on next week’s (2/25/25) NXT

Oba Femi and several other NXT stars to invade this week’s TNA events at Full Sail University (FL)

Michael Cole reveals length of his recent WWE Contract Extension

Michael Cole explains in detail why WWE is no longer a pro wrestling company and hasn’t been one for years

Do you think Corey Graves attempted turn his disdain for being moved to NXT into a storyline? WWE thought so too, and they were not interested

2024 Wrestling Observer Year End Awards: DT reveals the winners and losers for each award

Triple H reveals new Men’s and Women’s ID Championships

WWE RAW 2/10/25, WWE SmackDown 2/14/25 and AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia 2/15/25 TV Ratings

WWE Main Event and post RAW dark match results

TNA announces the signing of McKenzie Mitchell

TNA Unbreakable 2025 coming to Las Vegas kicking off WrestleMania 41 Weekend of events

Las Vegas loses AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 to Arizona. But the change may only last a year

Shotzi Blackheart vs Zoey Stark result: Winner faces Speed Champion Candice LeRae for WWE Speed Championship

Karrion Kross ventures into movie production

Mr Thomas of BOMAYE Fight Club signs a multi-year contract extension to remain in MLW

====

====

