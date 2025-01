Pro Wrestling News Report (January 29, 2025)

Pro Wrestling News Report for January 29, 2025. Running Time: 58 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Triple H to headline WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025?

Badass or Dumbass? JD McDonagh suffers broken ribs and a punctured lung on RAW and still finishes the match with a post injury moonsault

Could a class action lawsuit against Netflix lead to Ad-Free episodes of WWE RAW for Premium US subscribers?

WWE RAW viewership on Netflix down almost 50% since it’s debut

WWE RAW 1/20/25, SmackDown 1/24/25, SNME 1/25/25 and AEW Collision 1/25/25 ratings

AEW Collision rating should send a much needed extremely late wakeup call about their fanbase

WWE launches an NXT YouTube Channel featuring complete shows, PPV/PLE, matches and more

NXT 1/28/25 results and first matches announced for Vengeance Day

NXT 2/25/25 event taking place in Cincinnati OH

A&E announces weekly three-hour Sunday night block of WWE Programming beginning in February

Logan Paul vs Jake Paul fight taking place 3/27/25 (Thursday) on MAX

WWE launches a new Royal Rumble themed mobile game

Chris Jericho discusses the current state of AEW and says the product is now ‘much hotter’

Chris Jericho discusses Britt Baker’s AEW future

