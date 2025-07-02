Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show for June 23, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 25 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Preview and Predictions

Addressing the concerns about WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia amidst recent bombings involving United States, Isreal, and Iran

Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles match at WWE Night Of Champions canceled due to an injury

Cody Rhodes (vs Randy Orton) and Jade Cargill (vs Asuka) advance to King and Queen Of The Ring Finals at WWE Night Of Champions

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez Street Fight and Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross added to WWE Night Of Champions

WWE RAW 6/23/25 Recap and Review (Columbus, OH)

WWE RAW 6/30/25 (Pittsburgh, PA) airing live at a special 6PM ET start time

Bubba The Love Sponge’ original claim about Hulk Hogan’ life threatening heart surgery may end up being pretty accurate

Injury updates to Liv Morgan, Elijah, Noam Dar and Buddy Matthews

WWE reveals dates and locations for nine of remaining seventeen appearances for John Cena Retirement Tour

WWE acknowledges SNME is Goldberg’ retirement match without adding any stipulations

Hulk Hogan themed Sports Bar coming to NYC across from Madison Square Garden

WWE applies to trademark: WWE Late Night

Kayla Braxton interested in returning to WWE?

Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) tout reaching 300 days as ROH Tag Team Champions

Cool WWE 2K25 video game news involving Abyss

Jellyroll announced for 7/11/25 WWE SmackDown (Nashville TN)

AEW Dynamite 6/18/25 and NXT 6/17/25 TV ratings

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

And much more!

