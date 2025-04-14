Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show (RAW Recap/Pro Wrestling News Report) for April 14, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 26 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WrestleMania 41: Discussing the final card, match order and length for both nights

WWE RAW 4/14/25 results: Final RAW before WrestleMania 41 featuring Reigns/Rollins/Punk and Paul Heyman; Gunther, Penta vs Finn Balor, Karrion Kross vs AJ Styles, Bayley vs Liv Morgan and more

WWE reveals the list of names who will induct 2025 Class of WWE Hall Of Fame. And Sting isn’t one of them

Follow-up on why Kamala was put into Legacy wing of 2025 Hall Of Fame

Triple H and Nick Khan express some poignant words towards Internet Wrestling Community

Randy Orton opens up about Kevin Owens’ neck and spine injury

Official betting odds for Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 opponent is quite comical

Dominic Mysterio is heavily favored to win Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

Jeff Cobb requests his release from NJPW – just in time for WrestleMania 41 weekend

WWE names Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Championship the greatest title change in WrestleMania history. Do you agree?

Eric Bischoff says Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker will BOTH main event WrestleMania 42. Do you agree?

WWE announces locations for ten (10) RAW and SmackDown TV events in July/August

Sol Ruca vs Candice Lerae (c): WWE Speed Women’s Championship match result

Zoey Starks throws some serious shade at Liv Morgan. Is she fearing the bus flip?

Stephanie Vaquer details how her contract negotiations went down with AEW and WWE

Dave Meltzer solely claims that Giulia was never injured

Freebird rules apply in AEW as Jon Moxley is now a double Champion (AEW World and Trios Title)

AEW Dynamite (4/9/25) TV Rating

AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakin’ (4/16/25) preview

Ricochet says that WWE ignored his creative ideas but conveniently leaves out one big issue

Congratulations to Mance Warner and Steph De Lander on their engagement

Rich Swann is officially gone from TNA

TNA Unbreakable 2025 PPV Preview and Predictions

Some reflection one week after the passing of Kevin Castle and a bittersweet tidbit discussed about the official Anniversary Date of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show

Plus: News on Gunther… Kairi Sane… Chelsea Green ‘count-out’ loss from SmackDown and more

(Note: WrestleMania 41 Preview and Predictions and NXT Stand And Deliver 2025 Preview and Predictions will be posted Wednesday night 4/16/25 here and across all platforms. DT’s Patreon Show will stream live Thursday night on Patreon Discord at 8:30PM ET. Additional show schedule will be announced later this week)

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIP KEVIN ‘CASTLE’ SCONDOTTO (1968-2025)

Note: This was recorded only hours after Kev's passing. We are too emotionally drained to start changing links and schedules right now. A true Tribute To Kevin Castle show will stream live in a few weeks. There's many in the wrestling and music community that want to be a part of it. For now, we mourn and remember how much Kev brought joy to our lives.

