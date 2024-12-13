Pro Wrestling News Report (December 13, 2024)

Pro Wrestling News Report for December 13, 2024. Running Time: 49 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Triple H ‘gifts’ the Winged Eagle version of WWE Championship to wear on Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Numerous wrestling outlets are claiming a major Title change is happening at 12/14/24 SNME

Get well wishes to Bronson Reed, who underwent foot/ankle surgery

Paul Heyman thinks Cody Rhodes has already surpassed Dusty Rhodes’ fame and significance within WWE. Do you agree?

US District Court Of Southern New York lifts the stay in Janel Grant vs Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, WWE lawsuit

Elijah Holyfield (son of Evander Holyfield) wrestles prior to NXT, recorded for upcoming WWE LFG series

NXT 12/10/24 results and 12/17/24 preview

WWE Raw 12/9/24 and NXT 12/10/24 TV ratings

WWE SmackDown 12/13/24 preview

Michin vs Ivy Nile: WWE Speed Number One Contenders Tournament Quarterfinals result

Original WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT reportedly sold for $7.5 Million

About those reports that ‘WWE Staffers’ were surprised at Rey Fenix’ controversial media tweets towards AEW…

About those reports that Willie Mack was pulled by AEW or removed himself from upcoming GCW events…

Logan Paul claims he is retired from WWE (for now)

Cowboy Bitch? Hangman Adam Page insult tweets WWE about Logan Paul using some of his wrestling moves

Jim Ross feels that Chris Jericho is the true MVP of AEW the last few years. Do you agree?

Mercedes Mone wants Beyonce to walk her out for her match at AEW All In: Texas PPV

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/11/24) results

AEW Rampage 12/13/24 and Collision 12/14/24 previews

AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV: Updated lineup, news and rumors

AEW Continental Classic 2024: Updated standings including the expected three-way tie, an imminent losing streak coming for one and a pair of goose eggs

Anthem Sports Group, appoints Carlos Silva as their new President to oversee all operations (including TNA Wrestling)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (12/13/24)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (12/13/24) online.

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (12/13/24)

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (12/13/24)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

CHECK OUT THESE RECENT PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 12/9/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full episode w/added pics and video): CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: CLICK HERE

====

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THANKSGIVING 2024 SPECIAL EPISODE

(RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 47 MINUTES)

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis: CLICK HERE

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: NOVEMBER 2024):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: