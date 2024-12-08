Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (December 7, 2024)

Pro Wrestling News Report for December 7, 2024. Running Time: 56 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE planning massive ‘Superstar Shakeup’ (aka transfer window) in January involving wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

WWE Superstar Shakeup immediately sparks lots of click bait from wrestling media

Naomi taking a page from Piper Niven’s book? Will Naomi offer to take Jade Cargill’s spot and defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair

Rey Fenix posts a controversial cryptic tweet claiming ‘inhumane treatment’. Is he speaking about himself? Or could he be referencing someone entirely different. DT has some interesting comments

Remember when DT and Kev joked last week that Tanga Loa should be taken out of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline after Survivor Series?

DIY completes the Candice LeRae / Indi Hartwell storyline remake and wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE SmackDown 12/6/24 TV results

Penta El Zero Miedo officially gone from AEW: Could he be Carmelo Hayes’ opponent on next week’s SmackDown?

NXT Deadline 2024 results including two new Number One Contenders for NXT Championships

WWE announces NXT New Year’s Evil details including its Main Event complete with a MITB cash-in tease by Tiffany Stratton. The location of the event is also ‘raising some eyebrows’

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura confirmed for Saturday Night’s Main Event initial return December 14, 2024 from Long Island. More SNME legends to be announced shortly

Netflix starts setting up WWE video section for January 1, 2025 launch

WWE and A&E adding new programming in 2025 including new competition themed TV series

Thunder Rosa asks wrestling fans to stop asking if she still wrestles for AEW

Buddy Matthews offers an odd response when asked if he will ever return to WWE

AEW Rampage 12/6/24 and Collision 12/7/24 results

Chris Jericho vs Matt Cardona for ROH World Championship announced for Final Battle PPV

